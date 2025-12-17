ESPN Community Reacts After Elle Duncan Sends Emotional Farewell

Elle Duncan signed off from ESPN for the final time on December 16, ending a nine-year tenure that reshaped the network’s approach to women’s sports coverage. Duncan’s departure immediately struck an emotional chord across the industry, as she was not just another SportsCenter anchor. She became a nightly fixture, a trusted voice during major events, and a visible leader during a period when women’s basketball steadily gained nationwide prominence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shortly after her final show, Duncan shared her emotions publicly, capturing the weight of the moment.

“I have no words for the send off I just got from my family at ESPN. I’m so humbled. I’m so emotional. I’m so grateful,” she wrote on social media. “I’ll have more to say – but right now I’m just overwhelmed and soaking in my family on my sons bday. Thank you to everyone who watched. ILYSM.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duncan’s exit also marks a notable shift in her career path. She is moving to Netflix, where she will take on a lead anchoring role for select marquee events rather than maintaining a daily studio schedule.

Her responsibilities are expected to include coverage of NFL Christmas Day games, select MLB broadcasts, and the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The move offers flexibility, creative control, and continued visibility on major stages, while underscoring how streaming platforms are now competing directly with traditional networks for established broadcast talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

While transitions are underway, Duncan’s absence is still keenly felt and remembered by her colleagues.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions from ESPN colleagues

The response from ESPN’s on-air talent was immediate and telling. Field Yates captured the prevailing sentiment with a message of admiration and optimism. “Way to go, superstar. Cannot wait to see you keep on shining as your Netflix journey begins,” he wrote, highlighting Duncan’s stature well beyond any single show or beat.

Malika Andrews emphasized Duncan’s influence and example within the network. “So excited for you, Elle. We are sure going to miss you. Thank you for setting the standard for so many of us with authenticity and JOY,” Andrews shared. The message underscored how Duncan’s presence helped shape the tone and confidence of younger analysts entering national roles.

Other ESPN voices echoed similar themes, pointing to Duncan’s consistency during high-pressure broadcasts and her ability to balance authority with approachability. Internally, she was widely viewed as someone who raised expectations for studio coverage, particularly during women’s championship events that increasingly drew national attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans also added their voices, flooding social media with tributes recalling Duncan as a constant in their daily sports routine. For many viewers, she was synonymous with thoughtful coverage of women’s basketball and a steady presence on SportsCenter. The collective reaction made one thing clear. Duncan’s departure is not just a personnel change, but the end of a defining chapter at ESPN.

Elle Duncan joined ESPN in 2016 and gradually expanded her role beyond SportsCenter. Over time, she became deeply embedded in WNBA coverage, NCAA women’s basketball broadcasts, and studio programming tied to championship events. Her move into the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter slot elevated her reach, making her one of the most recognizable faces associated with women’s sports coverage.

ESPN, meanwhile, has already begun reshaping its on-air lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine Williamson has stepped into the 6 p.m. SportsCenter hosting role, expanding her presence after four years with the network. Malika Andrews is also expected to take on an even larger role within ESPN’s women’s basketball coverage, particularly around the WNBA and NCAA tournaments. As both sides shape their ‘roster’, it is to be seen if Duncan can help Netflix rise the sports ladder.