October 26th Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Monday, October 26, 2026, will bring an exciting mix of championship action and regular-season matchups across several sports. The WNBA Finals could feature a decisive Game 5, while Major League Baseball (MLB) will continue its World Series with Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. Both events will give fans important games to follow as the postseason continues

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However, basketball and baseball will not be the only sports on the day’s calendar. The NHL will feature three regular-season games, while professional tennis tournaments will begin their main draws in Europe and Asia. Here are the schedules for Monday, October 26, including where to watch the day’s games and events.

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WNBA

This Monday, October 26, the Atlanta Dream could face the Golden State Valkyries in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, with the Valkyries hosting the Dream at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. However, the matchup will take place only if the series extends to a fifth game.

Fans can watch the potential Finals matchup on USA Network and Peacock. The game could determine which team takes the championship, depending on the results of the earlier contests.

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MLB

On Monday, October 26, the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the 2026 World Series at 8:00 PM ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the series moves to Tampa Bay following its opening games in Milwaukee.

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The matchup will be available on FOX, FOX One, and FOX Deportes. Both teams will look to take an important step toward the championship as the World Series continues.

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NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Monday Night Football on October 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, with both NFC East teams looking to improve their 2–4 records.

The matchup will air on ABC and ESPN, while ESPN2 will offer an alternate broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on ManningCast. NFL Network will also carry Monday Night Football Playbook with Next Gen Stats.

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NHL

This Monday, the NHL will feature three regular-season matchups, beginning with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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At 8:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The day’s final matchup will see the Detroit Red Wings visit the Edmonton Oilers at 9:30 PM ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Fans can check NHL Network, ESPN+, and their regional sports networks for viewing options. Broadcast availability may vary depending on the matchup and location. The official NHL schedule provides the latest game information.

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NBA

The NBA schedule for Monday, October 26, features two televised matchups. The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBA TV.

Later, the Golden State Warriors will face the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBCSN.

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Tennis

Monday’s tennis schedule will feature the opening day of several professional tournaments across Europe and Asia. The ATP Tour’s Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria, and Swiss Indoors Basel in Switzerland will begin their main draws, with both events running from October 26 through November 1.

The WTA Tour will also begin the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan, and the Guangzhou Open in China. Tokyo will host the WTA 500 event, while Guangzhou will stage a WTA 250 tournament. Both competitions will run through November 1.

Match times will depend on the tournament’s order of play, and broadcast availability will vary by region. Fans can follow the Erste Bank Open schedule and the official WTA tournament calendar for match timings and viewing information.

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Golf

The East Lake Cup will begin on Monday, October 26, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The collegiate golf competition will bring together top men’s and women’s college programs for the opening round of stroke play.

The first day’s live coverage is scheduled for 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET on Golf Channel. The opening round will help determine the seeding for the match-play semifinals on Tuesday, followed by the final and consolation matches on Wednesday.

Fans can watch the event on Golf Channel or through its supported streaming options. More details about the teams and tournament format are available on the official East Lake Cup page.

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That’s all for Monday’s sports schedule! Let us know which game or event you’re most excited to watch.