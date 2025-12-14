Caitlin Clark Surpasses LeBron James, Stephen Curry With 136,000 PSA Announcement

While injuries have limited Caitlin Clark’s time on the court this season, her influence has exploded in an entirely different arena. According to Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the Indiana Fever star has become the most-collected active basketball player in the trading card market, a rare feat that places her alongside the sport’s biggest icons.

According to Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) grading data highlighted this year, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has become the most-collected active basketball player, with about 136.7K cards graded. PSA president Ryan Hoge said Clark’s cards have driven “record-breaking demand,” and ESPN noted Clark has been PSA’s second-most-graded basketball player overall this year, behind only Michael Jordan.

Her persona resonates far beyond her exploits on the court. It was reflected among young fans of the sport who simply can’t get enough of her cards.

“Collectors can’t get enough of Caitlin Clark,” Hoge told USA Today. “Clark’s cards have generated record-breaking demand since entering the collectibles market 2.5 years ago. She’s risen to the No. 1 most-collected (active) basketball player, up from No. 6 in the top 10 in 2024. This kind of momentum in the hobby is only seen from the most elite athletes.”

In PSA’s grading data, Clark trails only NBA legend Michael Jordan, who has roughly 206K graded cards, while San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sits just behind her with about 110.2K.

However, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels holds the lead as the most-collected athlete of the year with 236.1k cards graded. That off-the-court dominance has come even as Clark continues working her way back physically after an injury-plagued WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark returns to action for Team USA in training after injury-laden WNBA season

Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlin Clark has been extremely unlucky with injuries this season, as she has been restricted to only 13 games due to incessant soft tissue issues. However, she has returned to court for Team USA during Friday’s practice scrimmage.

Earlier during the media availability, Clark opened up on how injuries have taught her more than anything else in her career. She highlighted the importance of taking care of one’s body, something that she has learned this season.

Imago May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to a referee against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Clark said she was “a little nervous” returning to a competitive setting, but noted her body felt good. During the session, she hit a few deep 3s and “threw some beautiful passes” that created easy baskets for teammates.

Following the practice session, the young guard suggested it was ‘pretty satisfying’ to return to the court. “It just made me smile quite a bit. I really did kind of feel like myself out there,” she said on Friday. “Just continuing to get my lungs back, but I felt like I was moving really well.”

The US call-up is a significant moment for Clark, coming after she was overlooked for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Clark said the time away gave her a greater appreciation for simply being on the court again.

For now, she is keeping herself busy in the offseason with rehab, attending Team USA camps, and also playing golf in her free time to unwind. She even participated in the Annika Pro-Am golf exhibition last month.