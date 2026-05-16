Connecticut Sun Pays Emotional Tribute Following the Deaths of Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke During WNBA Game

On Tuesday, the basketball world was hit with heartbreaking news after the deaths of former NBA star Jason Collins and former Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke shook fans across the sport. So ahead of their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Connecticut Sun made sure to pay an emotional tribute to both stars.

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Before tip-off, the arena fell completely silent as players, coaches, and fans joined together for a pregame moment of silence in honor of Collins and Clarke. It was a powerful scene that reminded everyone that, beyond wins and losses, basketball has always been about community and the people who helped shape the game.

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The passing of Collins, especially, had a massive impact across both the NBA and WNBA worlds. The former 13-year NBA veteran was far more than just a player. In 2013, Collins became the first openly gay athlete to play in one of North America’s four major professional sports leagues, which was a moment that changed the sports landscape forever. But even before that historic announcement, he played for six NBA franchises, helped the New Jersey Nets reach back-to-back NBA Finals, and became known for doing all the little things that helped teams win. Across his career, he averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Sadly, at 47, he passed away after an eight-month battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma, which is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

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“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar,” Collins’ family said in a statement released by the NBA. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months.”

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Even commissioner Adam Silver opened up about Collins’ legacy, explaining how his influence stretched far beyond basketball because of the way he helped make the sports world more inclusive for future generations.

At the same time, Clarke also lost his life on the same day at just 29 years old. While details about his death have not been made publicly available yet, players and organizations remembered the impact he had both on and off the court. Clarke spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies and became one of the franchise’s most respected players because of his energy, athleticism, and impact off the bench. Alongside Ja Morant, he was one of the longest-tenured players on the roster and remained a beloved figure within the Memphis community.

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So the tribute was not just about honoring two basketball players. It was about recognizing two lives that left lasting marks on the game in very different ways.

NBA Unites to Honor Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke

The emotional tributes for both players did not stop at Mohegan Sun Arena.

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Across the NBA, teams and players continued honoring both of them as the league tried to process the disheartening news. Ahead of Game 5 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Little Caesars Arena also held a moment of silence for Collins and Clarke. Similar tributes were seen earlier during the Minnesota Timberwolves-San Antonio Spurs playoff series, and the basketball world united in mourning.

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Imago Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Even TNT’s Inside the NBA crew took a moment to speak emotionally about the loss.

“Man, Tuesday was a tough day for the NBA family,” Ernie Johnson said during the broadcast. “To the families of Brandon Clarke and Jason Collins, prayers from the heart for peace and comfort at this difficult time.”

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But Charles Barkley looked shaken while discussing Brandon Clarke’s passing.

“Man, 29 years old. 29 years old,” he repeated emotionally. Barkley also went on to deliver a powerful message while reflecting on Clarke’s passing after reports stated authorities were investigating his death as a possible overdose.

“And, man, you young guys out there,” Barkley said. “You guys got to stay away from that stuff. I know that’s easier said than done. But it ain’t a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when. It ain’t just about you, man. You’ve got a family out there. It’s a terrible loss for him and his family. It just sucks. It was a tough day for the NBA.”

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Even though Jason Collins and Brandon Clarke left the game in completely different ways, both of them built legacies that extended far beyond statistics and highlights. As the basketball community continues mourning their losses, one thing is clear: neither of them will ever be forgotten.