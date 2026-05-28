“I’ve Learned a Lot From That” – Paige Bueckers Name Drops the 2 NBA Players She Has Shaped Her Game After

Back in January, while playing in Unrivaled, Paige Bueckers was asked what she wanted to add to her game ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, and her answer was, “Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] shoulder bump into my midrange pull-up.” Four months later, those lessons are reshaping her entire game. The Dallas Wings star is still studying the OKC Thunder superstar alongside a Knicks star closely.

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The NBA playoffs have completely grabbed everyone’s attention over the last few weeks, and Bueckers is no different. While talking to the reporters, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year revealed that she has been closely following the postseason and taking inspiration.

“I take a lot from Shai’s game, just being able to get to your spot consistently,” she said. “And [Spurs guard Stephon Castle], he’s my guy, he’s done a good job defensively. I just really enjoy watching basketball, so to see that level of competition. I mean, Wemby’s an alien, he’s unreal.”

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"I take a lot from Shai's game, just being able to get to your spot consistently … Watching Jalen Brunson and his footwork, I think I've learned a lot from that."Wings star Paige Bueckers is keeping tabs on NBA playoff basketball 🙌(via @t_myah)pic.twitter.com/u2kOVne1Ir— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 27, 2026

SGA has built his entire offensive identity around patience and balance to consistently create clean looks without relying purely on athleticism. Bueckers doesn’t overpower defenders. Neither does SGA. That’s why she studies him.

But besides SGA, Bueckers also pointed to New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. She revealed that she has learned from studying his footwork and ability to navigate defenses despite not being on the shorter side.

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“For me too, watching Jalen Brunson and his footwork, I think I’ve learned a lot from that,” she further added. “His ability to not be the tallest and most athletic person on the floor, but his consistency in getting to his spot, getting to the rim, getting to the free throw line, being aggressive that way. Yeah, I really enjoy watching him.”

Like Brunson, Bueckers wins through timing and footwork, not physical dominance, along with her ability to stay under control in almost every situation.

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Bueckers is still only in her second WNBA season, but the Wings guard is already approaching her games like a veteran. Whether it is controlling tempo, creating efficient shots, or reading defenses, she has quickly developed into one of the smartest young guards in the league.

But even now, she is still trying to improve in areas most players would overlook, and in doing so, she has been learning from Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has already helped lead the New York Knicks into the NBA Finals, while SGA and the Thunder now sit just one win away from joining them.

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Paige Bueckers Is Taking Over

Through her first seven games of this season, Bueckers has looked far more composed, patient, and controlled. Instead of forcing difficult shots or relying purely on her athleticism, she has consistently found ways to get to her spots efficiently. And right now, her numbers are exploding because of it.

She is currently averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 52.2% from the field and 48.3% from beyond the arc.

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She is also the only player in the WNBA this season with at least 130 points, 20 rebounds, and 35 assists, showing off her versatility and high scoring production. But the scariest part for her opponents is that she is doing all of this while constantly shifting between multiple roles.

Imago May 22, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives with the ball against Atlanta Dream guard Indya Nivar (21) at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers spent most of her rookie season off the ball. This season, she’s the primary initiator. Depending on who she is going up against, Bueckers can move between point guard and shooting guard seamlessly, which has helped Dallas maintain its offensive flow without becoming predictable.

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“Every game calls for something different,” She said after a practice session at SMU. “I love playing the point guard, I love playing the shooting guard. So to find that heavy mix of both… To be able to adjust to that and learn how to be most efficient in both spots is what I’m trying to do.”

To put things in perspective, in her latest performance against the New York Liberty, she finished with 24 points on efficient shooting while helping Dallas completely control the second half defensively during one of the team’s biggest wins of the season so far.

So at this point, it is becoming increasingly clear that Paige Bueckers is not just studying the NBA elite guards for inspiration anymore. She is slowly starting to play like one herself.