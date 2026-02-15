All-Star Weekend usually celebrates the NBA’s present. This time, LeBron James used the spotlight to point toward its future. Instead of talking about his own legacy, the Lakers star focused on USC standout JuJu Watkins, whose new co-created sneaker within the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen platform launched just days earlier. The collaboration marked the first time a young athlete helped shape a silhouette tied directly to his signature line.

And according to James, that was the entire point.

Interestingly, the 20-year-old USC star became the first athlete to co-create a sneaker for LeBron James’ Nike NXXT Gen Line, which was first released in 2023. Hearing LeBron, it is clear that he will do everything in his power to promote the game, not only in Los Angeles or the USA but also inthe Philippines and all across the globe.

The new sneakers have received widespread praise from sneakerheads and enthusiasts across the world. Fans can now get hold of their own Silver Lining colorway of the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu this summer at nike.com and select retailers for around $170.

Watkins already carried national attention before the collaboration. Across her first two collegiate seasons she averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists, establishing herself among the country’s most recognizable players.

Her momentum continued off the court as well, signing a major NIL shoe deal in October 2024 that industry insiders described as one of the richest in women’s basketball.

That exposure did not disappear after her ACL injury in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Interest from future WNBA teams and brands remained strong, which made her a natural fit for a project centered on the next generation of athletes.

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins was ecstatic to work with LeBron James

For Watkins, the collaboration represented validation more than visibility. “Working with LeBron to co-create a first is wild. It’s built for my game, my story. Shaping something to share with the next generation of hoopers means everything.”

The “Silver Lining” colorway releases this summer at nike.com and select retailers, with additional colorways planned to reflect both Los Angeles and her personal roots.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 25, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Women’s Tournament 2nd round game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The partnership ultimately served a dual purpose. James expanded his platform beyond the NBA, while Watkins gained a stage rarely given to a college player. At All-Star Weekend, the league celebrated its stars. LeBron chose to highlight who comes next.