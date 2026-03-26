Luka Doncic’s Caitlin Clark Confession Sparks Future Plan Days After Fever Star’s Praise

Luka Doncic is the one NBA player Caitlin Clark wants to learn from. “He’s not the fastest, he’s not the most athletic, but he can get his defender to move where he wants him to go and he takes up that space.” She said on her NBC Debut a month back. “I think that’s something I can certainly learn from. I always kind of want to run away from the defense rather than absorbing the contact and taking up the space that they give me.” Now, the Lakers star has returned that appreciation after Clark was in attendance for his game.

The Slovenian phenom exploded for 43 points on 15-of-30 shooting, including four three-pointers against the Pacers, leading them to a 130-137 on-road win. He added seven assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes of action, marking his 11th consecutive game with at least 30 points. Capturing this performance was none other than Caitlin Clark, who was a credentialed photographer for this game.

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Referring to this Clark’s sideline role, a reporter asked Luka Dončić, “Did you notice Caitlin Clark, the photographer, right on the baseline?” To which Dončić was left confused. He answered, “ Uh..Caitlin Clark the photographer?” The reporter clarified, “Caitlin Clark, the WNBA player.” Smiling, Doncic admitted he does not have a relationship with Clark yet.

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But he declared a future plan to attend an Indiana Fever game to watch Caitlin Clark: “I’m a big fan for sure. I watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch, so for sure I’ve got to go to one game to see her,” Doncic said. If and when Doncic pulls up to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch Clark, he will notice some similarities with her.

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They are both among the best players in their respective leagues. Clark broke the WNBA assist record with 337 assists in her rookie year (which has been surpassed since) and averages 8.4 assists per game over her two years. Luka, on the other hand, averages the same this season at 8.4 assists per game.

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Imago Mar 25, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark takes photos of warm ups before the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Of course the comparison is not perfect, but Doncic is one of the NBA comps Clark has. Clark already has the motivation to stamp her authority on her injury return. She will have much more if Luka Doncic is on the sidelines. But that will be in a few months in May. For now, Clark is enjoying her time as a part-time photographer.

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Caitlin Clark’s Tyrese Haliburton Photo Leaves Fever Photographer in Disbelief

Caitlin Clark wore a photographer’s vest and was presented with a folding seat with her personal logo before the game. As the photographer, she snapped some pics, and the Indiana Pacers’ official account posted a few, which turned out to be top-notch. However, not all were A-grade quality, as Indiana Fever photographer Bri Lewerke posted a video of Clark clicking pictures at the Pacers game.

She captioned it by writing, “Caitlin learning in real time the struggle of taking a close-up photo when you’re using a 70-200 lens.” Clark was apparently snapping a picture of Tyrese Haliburton with his fiancee Jade Jones, with a packed crowd around her and barely any room to adjust. Clark fired back, “Don’t doubt me. Wait till u see the product.”

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Caitlin Clark is always the confident one. But this time, it wasn’t basketball. She was boasting about her newly acquired hobby, photography. Lewerke doubted Clark jokingly commenting, “Let’s see if you can figure out how to get the photos off the SD card first.”

Clark only picked it up last year while on the sidelines. Lewerke gave Clark her camera and told her to take as many pictures as she pleased. Since then, she has bought her own camera to pursue photography. And it seems to have paid off.

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After a while, Clark replied with the photo and captioned it with, “See, turned out good for having no flash and zoomed in.” The photo was so good considering the surroundings that Lewerke had to admit, “Can you just be bad at something for once you’re so annoying.” Well, Clark is an all-rounder. She can click killer photographs, casually hit logo threes and earn MVPs. Like the one she received at the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. It seems the offseason is not only about recovery and ramping up for Clark but also enjoyment.