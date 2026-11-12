Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Sheryl Swoopes & Others React After Stephen Curry Fires Back at Gilbert Arenas for Disrespecting Wife Ayesha

Under normal circumstances, “the noise usually doesn’t bother” Stephen Curry. While Curry has undoubtedly been the NBA’s face in the last decade, at times, this limelight has extended to his family as well, and not always on a positive note. In one such instance, Steph Curry has had to speak up to support his wife, Ayesha Curry, who has been at the center of criticism from some popular ex-NBA players and podcasters for her role in an upcoming movie.

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Now, the basketball community has come out strongly in support of Curry and his wife, Ayesha, as Steph Curry makes his stance clear on this issue in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

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“PSA – You don’t have to like & subscribe to all podcasts. Keep shining, @ayeshacurry 🙌🏽,” read the caption on Curry’s post.

Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and Sheryl Swoopes also liked the post, and Swoopes gave her take as well.

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“ALL OF THIS!!,” wrote Swoopes in the comments of Curry’s post.

“Perfectly said,” Cameron Brink added.

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Stephen Curry’s response made it clear that he has nothing but encouragement for his wife.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise. Usually the noise doesn’t bother me; it doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one in particular, when you’re trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and, you know, obviously needing podcasts, tapings, and topics and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife,” Curry said. “Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to wanna have to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kinda speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do.”

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“Even the ignorance behind how acting works. Obviously, I tried to laugh this one off, but, you know, something needs to be said, and, you know, anytime Aisha Curry shows up in your headline, I, you know, kindly suggest you just give the, you know, the happy hands, the congratulations, and maybe, just maybe, you know, the apology can be as loud as y’all leading y’all shows with this topic. So appreciate the free pub. Thank you for giving a nice shout-out to Second Chance Holiday, which y’all can find on Roku, starring Aisha Curry.”

Following prior supporting work, Ayesha Curry attained her first leading role in the Roku holiday release ‘Second Chance Holiday.’ She acts alongside Matthew Daddario, brother of actress Alexandra Daddario. However, a kissing scene from the movie involving Ayesha Curry drew some criticism, notably from ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas. Popular podcaster Emmanuel Acho also made some comments about Steph and Ayesha Curry’s relationship in the Nov. 9 episode of the “Speakeasy” podcast.

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“When you’re talking about ‘American Family,’ right? He [Curry] is the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” Arenas said, per Basketball Network. “The only blemish in the family is the wife, in the sense that she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives. Jordan’s wife, Magic’s wife, Savannah. We don’t wanna hear you… We don’t wanna know you.”

And Stephen Curry is not the only one who has come out defending Ayesha Curry, with former ESPN analyst Jemele J. Hill also giving her take.

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“Ayesha Curry wanted to be an actress prior to being married to Steph. She was in commercials as a kid, did an episode of Hannah Montana, and appeared in other things as a child actress. Hailee Steinfeld is Josh Allen’s wife. She has a pretty graphic sex scene with Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, and I heard not one peep or any pearl-clutching (not that there should have been),” Hill wrote in an X post.

“I find all the conversations about Ayesha Curry to be rooted in a weird sort of misogyny where people get mad at her because she won’t just sit down, shut up and have her entire existence wrapped up in her husband. How dare this woman actually try to find some sort of purpose that’s unrelated to her being a wife and mother? Shame on her.”

While this issue may have spilled into a larger debate surrounding women, Steph Curry’s position vis-à-vis his wife will remain unchanged, as it always has.