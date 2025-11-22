Paige Bueckers’ Courtside Visit for Mavericks Draws Honest Confession From Cooper Flagg

Dallas basketball fell off a cliff, but fate softened the landing. After the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, the city suddenly gained two generational stars. The Dallas Wings drafted Paige Bueckers No. 1, and the Mavericks won the lottery to land 18-year-old Cooper Flagg. Now, the two top picks reunited when Bueckers sat courtside at the Mavericks-Pelicans game, and Flagg followed with a message that hinted their Dallas story might just be getting started.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Flagg walked back to the locker room, signing autographs, Bueckers was close behind with a similar crowd around her. “You guys (Paige and Cooper) are kind of considered the future of Dallas Basketball. I know it’s high expectations, but what’s it like just seeing her at games and everything?” Flagg was asked in the postgame press conference.

“I think Paige is. She obviously had an incredible rookie season, and she’s going to do amazing things with her career. So it’s kind of cool to see for her to show up,” Flagg said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was able to go to one of her games, right after the draft, and I got down here, and it was support, so I think it’s cool. Let’s just see the support and show up and be here for each other. It’s pretty cool and hopefully, I’ll be able to keep it going going forward.”

Flagg attended the Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings game at a packed Airlines Center just two days after he was drafted. Bueckers had an impressive stat line like Cooper vs the Pelicans, only with an unfavorable result.

The Dallas Wings fell to the Indiana Fever 94-86. Bueckers recorded 27 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 rebound. Bueckers became the first player in league history to record a game with 25+ points, 5+ assists, 2+ steals, 2+ blocks, and 0 turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an exciting time for Dallas basketball,” Bueckers said ahead of that game. “For us all to support each other, we want great things for the city, to represent the city well.”

Bueckers’ own year reflects that mindset, finishing as Rookie of the Year, an All-WNBA Second Team selection, and an All-Star. And with Flagg averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, he looks poised to deliver his own breakout in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) laughs during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Admittedly, neither of the two teams is performing as fans want them to. The Mavericks are 5-12 overall to start the season, and are still fitting the pieces around Flagg. Their front office is a mess. GM Nico Harrison was fired, and the ownership is under pressure to deliver. There are murmurs of former owner Mark Cuban staging a coup (no pun intended). On the other end, the Dallas Wings had a losing 10-34 season despite Bueckers’ heroics.

They are shuffling coaches for the third time in three years, hiring Jose Fernandez after firing Chris Koclanes. Both franchises have work to do to capitalize on their two talents. Supporting each other will help both franchises succeed. Just look at the Indiana Fever and the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton turns up for multiple games, supporting the Fever with immense passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caitlin Clark does the game with many emphatic tweets when she is not around. If Wings-Mavericks cultivate a similar relationship, they can fast-track progress. Now, as the spotlight shifts from what Paige and Cooper already mean to Dallas to what comes next for the Wings, the 2026 draft lottery becomes the real hinge point for the franchise’s future.

Paige Bueckers and Co. depend on “lucky charm” Siegrist to draft Awa Fam

Ideally, you shouldn’t have the best odds for the No.1 pick immediately drafting a talent like Paige Bueckers. However, after the way last season turned out, Paige Bueckers is desperate for some help. The Wings once again have the best odds for the 2026 lottery (42%), and they are taking no chances. Odds are determined by taking the last 2 seasons of a team’s record into account, and the team with the lowest success rate overall has the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wings remained as the consistent bottom dwellers over the last two years and hence got the best chance to go for the best talent. With the Draft Lottery taking place on Sunday, November 23, each team had to send a representative. The Dallas Wings have chosen the same player who was present when they received the 2025 No.1 Pick: Maddy Siegrist.

“Sending our lucky charm back to get No. 1 🍀, ” wrote the official account.

The Wings have more contracted players for the 2026 season than any other. Along with Bueckers, Aziaha James, and JJ Quinerly also impressed as rookies. Siegrist and Diamond Miller remain under contract for 2026. Awa Fam is the current projected No.1 pick according to ESPN because she is a better fit for the team.

“If you’re trying to pick someone to play alongside Paige Bueckers, maybe it’s not the back-to-the-basket big. It’s this big right here. Awa Fam, who is tremendous with her athleticism, is a good finisher, soft touch, can extend the floor, has enough size. I think that’s why we have more motion than we thought,” Chiney Ogwumike said on NBA Today

Coach Jose Fernandez has been tapping into the international contacts to gather intel on Fam. If Wings get the No.1 pick, Lauren Betts is set to drop down at No.2. Fam joining that young core gives Dallas something to hope about. However, with the CBA situation still in limbo, the rest of the roster building will have to wait.