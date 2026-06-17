NCAA World Reacts as Lauren Betts Disapproves Little Brother’s USC Offer

After Lauren Betts and Sienna Betts, Dylan is emerging as the latest basketball prodigy of the family. Betts’ younger brother is poised to enter the college basketball circuit, as he is one of the most talented prospects in the Class of 2028. He has received multiple offers from top programs, including USC, which his elder sister, Lauren, has clearly disapproved of.

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Recently, Dylan took to his X handle to announce that he had gotten an offer from the USC Trojans. “Blessed to receive an offer from @USC_Hoops,” Dylan’s post read. However, Betts wasn’t much pleased to see this post and didn’t hesitate to put it out there in the comments section.

“No. Absolutely not,” her comment read.

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No. Absolutely not— lauren betts (@laurenbetts12) June 16, 2026

Dylan Betts is currently pursuing his education and high school basketball endeavors at the IMG Academy. At the age of 16, Dylan stands at 7 feet 3, which has piqued interest in him with 13 colleges, including the reigning NCAA champions Michigan, offering him a place in their program.

He specializes in defending the rim while also providing an offensive and rebounding option, per Sports Illustrated. Dylan’s ability on the court has also helped him get offers from Alabama, Illinois, and even his sister’s college, UCLA.

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Lauren Betts’ opposition to her brother going to USC is understandable, as UCLA and the Trojans have a rivalry. With Betts having starred in UCLA’s recent NCAA Women’s championship, she definitely did not want her brother to pick a program that rivals UCLA.

Betts, particularly, was brilliant against the Trojans whenever she suited up for UCLA. In a game this January, she scored 18 points and grabbed 12 boards to help the Bruins grab an 80-46 win. Their second matchup this year was in March, and this time, Betts managed to score only five points, but she grabbed 15 boards to help UCLA secure a 73-50 win.

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It is due to the rivalry between the two programs that Lauren is clearly against the idea of Dylan going to USC. She will always have a legendary status in UCLA, but if her brother suits for the rival program, things are going to be difficult at the Betts family dinner table.

Fans have joined in to share their thoughts after Betts’ social media comment.

Fans’ Split Perspectives After Lauren Betts Comment on Younger Brother’s Post

The UCLA Bruins showed Betts their support on X to force a change in Dylan’s mind.

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“Listen to your sister! She knows what is best for her brother. Be a Bruin! Be a baller with a stellar education!” a fan wrote. Another said, “This is how you get disowned by your family.”

In recent years, the Betts surname has become synonymous with UCLA. Lauren’s younger sister Sienna has followed the same roadmap as hers. Thus, she would want her younger brother to join the Bruins as well for his next step in the basketball world and education.

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Imago May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51) rebounds the ball while Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Many fans echoed the sentiment that Dylan should follow his elder sister’s advice and join UCLA.

“@DylanBetts51 do you want to make your own legacy or be in the shadows of your sister and as of lately UCLA hasn’t been producing bigs like USC has,” stated a fan.

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“Sometimes you have to ignore your sister and follow your heart,” chimed in another.

Some fans believed Dylan should stick with USC. To be honest, it makes sense, given that the program is coached by a veteran coach like Eric Musselman. But on the other hand, the Trojans haven’t competed consistently for a spot at the March Madness.

Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins also have a good program with Mick Cronin as their coach. So, that should factor in as well for Dylan Betts while making that decision.

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While this is just an offer and nothing has been confirmed yet, a fan wrote that there was still time for Dylan to change his decision.

“He young. He’ll come around,” the fan wrote.

At the end of the day, the decision to choose his college team will largely rest on Dylan’s shoulders. Lauren Betts and other family members can simply share their perspectives and give him a clear roadmap, but it all depends on where Dylan sees himself grow as a player.

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Although he’s young and is ranked very highly on 247Sports.com, it will be necessary for him to choose a program where he thinks his ceiling can be enhanced even more. Both Mick Cronin at UCLA and Eric Musselman at USC are very good coaches, which is why it is guaranteed that Dylan will have a good time regardless of his decision.

With several other offers as well, the choice is going to be tough for the young player. However, the decision will be massive for him in his career, and he will have to consider a lot of things before committing anywhere.