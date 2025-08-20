Emma Raducanu’s ‘Flirting’ Gesture Towards Carlos Alcaraz Reignites Dating Rumors at US Open

The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles was a disappointment for Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. Despite being good friends, their synergy couldn’t overcome the coordination between Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, and they got eliminated from the Mixed Doubles. But Alcaraz and Raducanu faced tension even after their expulsion. How? Fans decided to reignite their dating rumors.

An official WTA photography account on X, going by the username @JJlovesTennis, recently shared three pictures of Alcaraz and Raducanu interacting with each other. But it was the caption that led the fans to stir up their dating cauldron. The caption read, “Emma telling Alcaraz that he has something on his chin… he couldn’t quite locate it.”

Emma Raducanu has been pretty vocal about her stance. During the 2025 Wimbledon Open, she declared that Alcaraz was nothing more than a good friend of hers. She dismissed the rumors simply as people being inquisitive during a recent talk with The Guardian. Alcaraz himself revealed that he has known Raducanu for a long time while talking about their team-up for the mixed doubles. To make things worse, the organizers paired them up early as one of the first wildcard entries into the tournament.

Even Raducanu’s former coach, Mark Petchy, stood against the dating speculations. Talking to OLBG, he stated, “They are just good friends. She’s good friends with a lot of people out there on the tour. The media is going to be the media. Obviously, I know there are suggestions that they are going out. That’s not the case. They’re just good friends. The reality is they’re only there to play tennis.”

But when the fans took a look at the X post with Raducanu pointing at something on the ATP #2’s chin, they broke all barriers and brought the dating rumors back to life. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Emma Raducanu’s gesture fuels dating speculations with Carlos Alcaraz

Most fans seemed to back the idea of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz seeing each other. While one fan claimed, “She’s just flirting,” another was convinced that “Emma would like them to be a couple.” It was jus the Sky Sports Tennis commentator, Jonathan Overend, predicted on the Today program, to further boost the rumors. He had claimed that there’d be “touchy-feely flirting” between the teams, and it would become a social media sensation.

Of course, not everyone believed the rumors at the beginning. But the way Alcaraz and Raducanu kept smiling raised a few eyebrows. One fan commented, “Didn’t like the whole initial noise about this pair, but seeing them today, argh my heart couldn’t take it. I was all smiles and want them to be a real couple 😂😂😂.” Meanwhile, another declared that it was nothing but a “Highschool romcom alert. (Spoiler: There’s nothing on his chin.)” One more fan added to the notion and wrote, “omg! they are sooooo cute! carlos was just smiling anyhow.” Meanwhile, another fan decided to bring in the famous sitcom reference and quoted, “and that, kids, is how i met your mother.”

However, there were a few fans who still remained divided over the dating speculations. One of them wrote, “There were 50 thousand people there and another 3 million on third-party TV between Emma and Carlos. No, I don’t believe that they aren’t at least minimally attracted to each other, sorry.” But what do you think? Are Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz really dating but keeping it lowkey and away from public eye?