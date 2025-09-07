Amanda Anisimova’s Future Announced by Andy Roddick After Tough Aryna Sabalenka US Open Loss

Aryna Sabalenka has once again cemented her era of dominance, taking sweet revenge for her Wimbledon semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova. The WTA world number one retained her US Open title with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory, showcasing near-total control despite a challenging season. “I’m super proud right now of myself,” she said, celebrating her triumph. As the saying goes, the winner has it all, and the loser must fall. Anisimova accepted the defeat with grace, yet Andy Roddick is confident it’s only a matter of time before she lifts her first Grand Slam.

While chatting on his Served podcast, he suggested that it’s just a matter of time before Anisimova battles through the challenging path and seizes a Grand Slam. “Amanda Anisimova is going to win a Grand Slam. She’s going to win a Grand Slam. And your heart breaks. I’ve been in that situation where, you know, you just want to… I won the first one, so I didn’t have that thing: will he win one? It was like, will he ever win one again? But, you know, the pressure set is rough,” said Roddick.

From the very first point, it was obvious that neither player was holding back. After a shaky start, Amanda found her rhythm, unleashing punishing groundstrokes from both wings that had carried her past Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka earlier in the week. Yet, when the pressure peaked, she faltered. Sabalenka’s laser focus and relentless aggression dominated the baseline, relentlessly attacking Anisimova’s second serve and keeping unforced errors to a minimum.

In the end, Anisimova’s flashes of brilliance were eclipsed by her untimely mistakes, leaving the spotlight firmly on Sabalenka. Talking about Sabalenka’s performance, Roddick expressed, “Also, like Sabalenka, there’s some mental fortitude there, man. She loses Australia when she’s the favorite, loses the French when she’s the favorite, loses to Anisimova when she’s the favorite at Wimbledon, number one in the world, and gets one more shot, right? It’s like a really weird thing. Number one in the world… maybe your year, you have to be really good for it to be considered a little bit of a disappointment when you’re number one.

