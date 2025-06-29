American WTA Stalwart Billie Jean King Raises Wimbledon Alarm on All-White Dress Code

The everlasting ‘all-white’ code at Wimbledon has remained intact for nearly 150 years. Champions have come, champions have gone, earning their names in the history books, but this one rule has stood the test of time. While many icons have had no issue donning all-white attire on the grass courts of the All England Club, there have been a few exceptions. Remember how, in 2015, 20-time Slam king Roger Federer criticized the rule that allowed players to wear only white outfits? “I love Wimbledon, but they’ve gone too far now,” said the tennis GOAT and former ATP pro. Such words were hard to ignore, especially from someone who has won the most Gentlemen’s Singles titles at Wimbledon. But it seems he wasn’t the last to raise objections. A decade later, WTA legend Billie Jean King has something to say as well.

For the uninitiated, King had a highly successful run at SW19 during her prime. After winning her maiden title at the All England Club in 1961, she went on to clinch a total of 20 Wimbledon titles (singles and doubles combined). Even after her retirement, she’s maintained her passion for the prestigious event and visits every season. While she admires the overall atmosphere, there’s one thing she dislikes about Wimbledon—the whites. It stings more considering the rule requiring players to wear only white was implemented two years after she captured her first doubles title on grass.

According to King, the ‘all-white’ code has been a “total mistake.” During an interview with The Telegraph on June 29, she didn’t shy away from criticizing the organizers for continuing the tradition. But why is she so annoyed with the rule? Well, she has a solid reason. The 12-time singles Slam champion believes that the all-white requirement makes it difficult for viewers to distinguish between players while watching on television. “There’s a match that comes on, you sit down, and you look—let’s say it’s television—who’s who? Tennis people say, ‘Well, the mark is next to their name’ (to indicate who is serving). I shouldn’t have to look at a mark. I shouldn’t have to look at anything. I should know who’s who. My sport drives me nuts,” she said. She added, “You can change tradition.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 07: Billie Jean King attends the American Express Gala & European Premiere of "Battle of the Sexes" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 7, 2017 in London, England.

A Brief Timeline of the ‘All-White’ Wimbledon Tradition:

1877 – Players were required to wear mostly white outfits, though there was still room for other colors.

1963 – A new rule was introduced requiring players to wear “predominantly white” clothing in all matches.

1995 – The rule became stricter, mandating players to wear “almost entirely white” attire on court.

2023 – An exception was introduced allowing women to wear non-white undershorts.

Now, King is certainly not the only one to have raised objections against the all-white dress code. Several other famous players have done so in their own ways, often irritating event organizers. Take Aussie Nick Kyrgios, for example. Remember how he wore red-and-white Jordan sneakers and a completely red cap during the 2022 edition?

A decade earlier, in 2010 and 2012, 23-time Slam queen Serena Williams wore brightly colored undershorts. In her case, however, she said it was for good luck. Interestingly, the tactic worked—she won the title on both occasions. The Wimbledon dress code has been enforced so strictly in recent years that even 24-time Slam king Novak Djokovic had to request an exception.

When Novak Djokovic sported a non-white accessory at Wimbledon

Last season, Novak Djokovic stepped onto the grass courts of the All England Club for his first-round match against Czech player Vit Kopriva. At first, everything appeared normal. But then something caught the officials’ attention: Djokovic was wearing a knee compression sleeve in gray. And that, of course, became an issue.

The Serbian wore the knee sleeve due to surgery he had undergone before the tournament. However, the gray color posed a problem because it didn’t comply with the all-white dress code. Djokovic explained that he had sought permission in advance and had chosen light gray as it was the closest available shade to white.

“I did check. I actually just met the chairwoman right before walking onto the court,” he said, as reported by the ATP website in July 2024. “She gave me a thumbs-up, so it was okay. Of course, we did check in the days prior to get permission. We’re trying to find a white one—trust me.”

Djokovic added, “I know it’s (gray) not ideal. I like to go all-white and I like to respect the rules. But I got the permission. I told them we’ll do our best to have a white one for the next match.”

