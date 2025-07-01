‘Boss’ Emma Raducanu Eyes US Open Glory as Carlos Alcaraz Makes Bold Admission

“She’s going to be the boss,” said Carlos Alcaraz few days back when the news of his team-up with British star Emma Raducanu first surfaced. The five-time slam champion and the 2021 US Open winner will compete together at the 2025 US Open in the mixed doubles event next month. Ever since the confirmation came on them joining hands, they have been in the headlines. Mostly due to their amazing and positive gestures toward each other. Even Raducanu recently hailed the Spaniard saying, “He’s so nice, very happy, amazing values and just a really positive light to be around.” Seems like they will be a team to beat. Alcaraz’s latest confession makes it evident, too.

The Spaniard won his first round of the 2025 Wimbledon tournament against Italy’s Fabio Fognini on Monday. Likewise, Raducanu also cleared her first round hurdle against compatriot Mingge Xu. After the match, they both had some fun moments to share. Interestingly, Raducanu was asked what question she would like to ask her US Open mixed doubles partner. Any guesses? Well, the Brit revealed, “I would like to know, how much of the court he can cover in New York?”

And Alcaraz came up with the most apt and fitting reply. So what did he say? “I’m just gonna serve and I’m gonna pull myself away and I let her play. She will cover a lot of the court.” Admiring the 22-year-old WTA pro, he added, “She will be the boss. I will do whatever she wants me to do. That’s it.”

This is a developing story…