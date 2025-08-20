Carlos Alcaraz Sends Special Message to Emma Raducanu After Tough Mixed Doubles Loss

After months of buzz and breathless anticipation, the much-talked-about doubles union of Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium, only to vanish almost as swiftly as it arrived. The razor-sharp duo of Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, the top seeds who stormed into the mixed-doubles quarterfinals swept aside the pair, all radiant smiles and shared joy in a fierce clash of British No. 1s. Now, as the US Open shifts gears and singles battles roar on repeat, the Spaniard turned the page of defeat with grace, shredding his heartfelt message straight to his British partner.

Emma Raducanu recently lit up Instagram with a carousel of snapshots, capturing the magic of her mixed-doubles run alongside Carlos Alcaraz. Captioning it with, “de locos!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩gracias partner, had so much fun,”, translated as “Crazy!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩thank you partner, had so much fun,”, she let the world glimpse their joy on court.

As the post spread like wildfire, the Spaniard wasted no breath to strike back in style. He chimed in, “Still waiting for those spanish words…😝 Thank you partner! ❤🙏🏽”, a playful note that sealed their story with charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emmaraducanu

In a carnival-like roar under the Arthur Ashe lights, Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz chased a $1m dream, only to see it crushed by fellow Briton Jack Draper and American star Jessica Pegula, who powered their way into Wednesday’s semi-finals. The irony was sharp; despite Pegula carrying home pride, it was the losing duo who drew the thunderous love of Flushing Meadows, the crowd swaying behind every shot as if urging them toward destiny.

But destiny was ruthless. Draper and Pegula stormed through 4-2, 4-2 in the tournament’s bold, shortened format, leaving Raducanu and Alcaraz out of the reimagined mixed doubles.

There lingered a fear they might not even show, with Carlos Alcaraz fresh from battling through the ATP final in Cincinnati barely a day earlier. Yet under the New York night, he and Emma Raducanu strode out together onto Arthur Ashe Stadium, greeted by a wave of deafening cheers and thunderous screams. It was a moment of spectacle, a duet of rising stars stepping into the glow of expectation.

From the first rally, their joy radiated, smiles, laughter, and lightness folding into the rhythm of the match. For them, it was a fun tune-up, a rehearsal before the battles that truly mattered: the singles campaigns looming on the horizon. And for some, it became a symbol, feeding the long-standing whispers of doubles specialists who feared the stage had been stripped of its old weight.

Pegula, once ranked world number one in doubles, and Draper, equally a scratch partner, proved a wall too high to climb. Their precision and quality outshone opponents’ raw in doubles craft, as experience and grit drew the scoreboard firmly their way.

And now, as the new US Open singles take center stage, Raducanu, herself a past champion, turns inward. She has laid bare the scars of doubt, admitting how her form has even been questioned by her own team. Yet in her words came not surrender, but the grit and sorrow of a fighter still burning to rise again.

Emma Raducanu reveals pain of betrayal by her team

In 2021, Emma Raducanu carved her name into tennis folklore by becoming the first qualifier in history to win the US Open. At just 18, she stormed through Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set, lifting the trophy in a feat that electrified the world. The hype that followed was sky-high, with expectations that every slam might soon fall into her hands. Yet, such a burden was always too heavy, too unrealistic for any teenager to carry.

The truth has been sobering. Since that glittering triumph, Raducanu has not claimed another title. The narrative shifted sharply, as whispers grew louder, questioning her talent and dismissing her run as “a fluke.” While the outside noise stung, what hurt most was not from strangers, it was from within.

In a raw conversation with The Guardian on August 15, Raducanu revealed how even members of her own team doubted her. “I was obviously, like: ‘Oh, no, I am tough enough,’” she admitted, refraining from naming names. Yet, the words cut deep. Those closest to her, the ones meant to fuel belief, instead planted shadows of doubt.

“It wasn’t good to hear, because I always prided myself on being a hard worker and being tough. And I believe I am,” she said firmly. Her reflection carried both defiance and sadness, as she added, “I actually think it was more the people around me that were incorrect, and it led me to having three surgeries and double wrist surgery.” Many suspect her comments point toward former coaches.

Now, as the US Open looms once again, the stage is set for a different kind of battle. Can Raducanu rise from scars, summon her steel, and ignite New York’s lights once more? Only time will write that chapter.