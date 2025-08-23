Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic Push Back With Strong Message on US Open’s $90M Move

The US Open made quite an impressive move with the prize pool. Back in 2024, the prize pool was $75M, where the champions earned $3.6M each. It was the highest-ever prize amount back then. But now, the purse is up by 20%, with a total pool of $90M. Needless to say, it’s a move that’s going to help the athletes even on the lowest tier. Well, the round of 128 will give $110K to the athletes, and the champions will get $5M each. Despite the phenomenal rise, stars like Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff decided to push back. But why?

Of course, Djokovic, during the pre-US Open press conference, admitted that it was a step in the right direction. After all, the prize money is going to help the players across the board. But he doesn’t believe that the situation is ideal for the athletes. He claimed, “I think there’s still lot more room for improvement in that sense.” And the reason is aligned with the financial struggles of the tennis players.

Djokovic said, “[It’s] important to understand that, you know, we live in very commercial world. Entertainment, sports business is very big. And for Grand Slams, they’re doing very well as well. So, US Open increased the prize money. Other Slams are doing it too. But they also have a bigger revenue than previous year. And then there’s the inflation part, which is a completely different topic, but important to take in consideration when you talk about this things. But again, overall, it’s definitely a positive step.”

But what about Coco Gauff? Well, she had a similar view as well. Gauff admitted that the rise in the prize money was a great thing. But she also highlighted the fact that the revenue of the tournaments was also continuously rising with the additions like Mixed Doubles and Fan Week. Reflecting on this, she believed that “having that more of a percentage share of that revenue with the prize money” will be helpful for the tennis players. And her stance was strong for the women in sports.

Coco Gauff continued, “I’m very grateful to be in the sport I am, especially being a woman in sport, knowing that other sports are nowhere near the opportunities that we have in tennis. But I do think it’s important that we address it not only for the future of our sport, but the future of others. And I know that the WNBA is trying to get to that point. And I would like to see that across all sports that, you know, the women are getting their fair share of revenue as well.”

