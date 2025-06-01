Coco Gauff Backs Ben Shelton With a Subtle Nod to a Deeper French Open Undercurrent

Warner Bros. had mentioned that “TNT Sports’ US television coverage, its first as part of its landmark ten-year rights agreement, will be served to viewers,” prior to the French Open’s commencement. And it seems like the $25 billion entertainment powerhouse has delivered on its promise. It became evident when rising American star and tennis sensation Ben Shelton confessed, “I think TNT’s done a great job” of the Paris-based slam’s coverage for the home audience, who are showing excitement for the event. But guess what? Even 2023 US Open champion and Shelton’s compatriot Coco Gauff believes the same.

After earning his place in the fourth round in Paris, for the first time, Shelton was elated to see the buzz back home. Compared to past instances where the US fans hardly kept up with the French Open, this time feels different. How? Per Shelton, “A lot of us Americans, we play the best when the lights are shining bright,” reported Awful Announcing on May 31. Admiring TNT Sports’ coverage of the ongoing edition from Paris, he added, “There’s a lot of hype around this tournament.”

Coco Gauff weighed in on Shelton’s reaction. During a press conference, dated June 1, after her third round victory over Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova, she was asked to comment on if TNT’s coverage has made a difference at the Roland Garros. “Yeah I think it does help with our sport especially in the US. Because I don’t think we didn’t, I felt from my perspective I don’t know what the numbers say but I felt like maybe like during this tournament particularly the US audience was kind of lost.”

“At least I have noticed with the growth in my socials and stuff that I would get more growth in Wimbledon or US Open, even maybe Australia than here.” She admitted, “So, I definitely think the coverage is helping.”

Speaking of the on-court results, she joked, “I don’t know if it’s (more coverage) necessarily helping our results but for sure when it comes to that, yeah it’s been cool just to be on TikTok, and you know, seeing like people in the comments like rooting for us and things like that. So yeah, I think it’s great that we have this coverage on in introducing tennis and especially this tournament to more audiences in the US.”

The best thing for TNT to happen in Paris is that the US players themselves are performing well. Hence, resulting in growing buzz and attention from the home fans. How? A total of 8 ATP and WTA players have entered the second week of the French Open this year. Isn’t it impressive?

Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and others keep American dream alive in Paris

On Saturday, Coco Gauff made her way into the fourth round at the French Open. She beat Czechia’s Bouzkova in straight sets to maintain an invincible run on the Parisian clay. Similarly, two other American WTA players are also shining. Jessica Pegula has also made it to the fourth round after ousting Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova (3-6, 6-4, 6-2) on Saturday. Not to forget Madison Keys, who secured her R16 ticket after eliminating compatriot Sofia Kenin. She won the match with a score line of 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Reflecting on her performance, Keys later said, “Obviously a really tough match,” reported WTA’s website on May 31.

“I think (Kenin) played especially well, and having to save those match points, I really just tried to dig deep. I really wanted to make sure that she won the point and I didn’t give it away.” Two other American WTA pros, Amanda Anisimova and Hailey Baptiste, have also reached the second week in Paris.

Then there are the US men who are shining brightly on the Parisian clay. Alongside Ben Shelton, his compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul have also confirmed their spots in the fourth round. Last time, three American ATP players were in R16 at the Roland Garros was in 1995. Back then, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, and Jim Courier earned this milestone.

Looking at the success of his peers, and himself at the French Open this time, Tiafoe said, “I think we are all pushing each other and working hard,” reported ATP’s website on May 30. “There’s a window in the game, a lot of guys see a lot of opportunity and it helps when you see peers do well. It’s becoming a normality that we are going deep in Slams and having a look in, it’s not a surprise anymore.”

Do you think the American men, and women will eventually create history in Paris this week? Let us know in the comments below.