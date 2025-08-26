Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, & Others Make Feelings Clear to American Legend’s Tribute at US Open

Today is a very special day for the world of tennis. It’s a date that managed to unite stars like Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Taylor Townsend, and others, not for some on-court action, but for a tribute to one of the legends of tennis. This is the day when the star-studded tennis player and professional golfer, Althea Gibson, was born. And our favorite stars have a few words to say.

The official Instagram page of the US Open shared a post, remembering the legacy of Althea Gibson. The video began with a text conveying how, in 1950, Gibson became the very first African-American woman to compete at the US Open. And that was the moment that changed the game of tennis forever, breaking barriers of race, gender, and class. The video then shifted to glimpses of Gibson’s on-court action, mixed with glimpses of the current stars.

Naomi Osaka was the first to get the spotlight, and she said, “Before I dared to dream, she dared to fight.” Emma Raducanu was next, who added, “Before I was next, she was first.” Then came Francis Tiafoe. He said, “Before I could turn up, she refused to back down.” Ben Shelton came next and said, “Before I was the face of the future, she was the face of change.” Layla Hannie then added, “Before I could roar, before I could soar…” Taylor Townsend continued, “before I brought the swag…”

That’s when the voiceover took control. The audio went like, “She played some magnificent stuff. They’ve got to be inspired by this. Althea paved the way. She has learned the word grit. And grit is what you have to have to be a champion.” And the stars joined hands in saying, “Thank you, Althea.” What for? Sloane Stephens revealed the hook by saying, “For 75 years of change.”

Coco Gauff, although she wasn’t one of the faces in the US Open’s video, sent a tribute to Gibson in her own way. She shared an IG post on her Stories, highlighting the path that the legend paved for the current generation of tennis players.

So, what are you waiting for? Come join your favorite stars and send a tribute to Althea Gibson, the woman who did it all.

Now, let’s take a trip back to the past and see how Althea Gibson brought in the change that we so much appreciate. After all, she’s the one who dominated the sport before Serena Williams, Venus Williams, or even Evonne Goolagong had a chance to make a name for themselves in tennis.

The tennis legacy of Althea Gibson

It was the French Championships in 1956 that kick-started the dominion of Althea Gibson. She became the first African-American athlete to win a Grand Slam. But her legacy began on August 28, 1950, when she entered the courts of the West Side Tennis Club for the US Nationals (now US Open). It was the moment that marked a revolutionary phase that eradicated the colored line in the world of tennis.

In her career, Gibson secured 11 Grand Slam titles – 5 singles, 5 doubles, and 1 mixed doubles. In 1957 and 1958, Associated Press voted her to be the AP Female Athlete of the Year. She bagged the Theodore Roosevelt Award in 1991 and became the first woman to do so. And in 1971, Gibson entered the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

But her honors kept coming ages after her retirement. Back in 2022, New York City provided her with a huge honor. A street in Harlem got renamed after her. Althea Gibson Way became the new name for the path between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X Boulevards. Althea Gibson also carved her name in the echelons of Wimbledon, having been the first woman of color to win the Venus Rosewater Dish in 1957 and 1958. A woman’s legacy that stands tall and storied ought to be remembered throughout the eras.

