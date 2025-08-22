Coco Gauff Faces Early US Open Defeat At Hands Of Venus Williams & John McEnroe

Coco Gauff’s on-court woes are not ceasing anytime soon. The former World No.2, who won her second slam two months ago at the Roland Garros, has struggled to replicate that form lately. In fact, the 21-year-old’s performance has only gone downhill in recent campaigns. Be it Berlin or Wimbledon where she was ousted in the first round. Or the Montreal setback against 18-year-old Victoria Mboko before Italy’s Jasmine Paolini edged her out in Cincinnati. But if that wasn’t enough, Gauff’s unexpected US Open return this season may bother her going forward.

Ahead of her singles journey in New York, Gauff opted to try her luck in mixed doubles. To be precise, she joined former ATP icon Andre Agassi for this year’s edition of Stars of the Open exhibition experience. Playing against 7-time slam winner John McEnroe and 45-year-old comeback queen Venus Williams, Gauff and Agassi began on a positive note. Initially, they were leading the 10-point tiebreak battle. However, it seems Gauff’s fortunes were misaligned. McEnroe and Williams’ solid returns and attacking shots eventually bested the 21-year-old star and 55-year-old ATP veteran. Result? McEnroe-Williams won the tiebreak and the match with a final scoreline of 12-10.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…

Do follow our live blog to get all the latest and real-time updates on the US Open.