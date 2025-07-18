Coco Gauff Gets Special Shoutout From Taylor Fritz During Reflective ESPY Award Moment

Women’s tennis isn’t just a sport; it’s a stage where dreams rise to chase the footsteps of legends. Just look at Coco Gauff. She’s carved her own name in stone, all while walking the trail lit by her idol, Serena Williams. “I don’t think anybody will [take Serena’s mantle] because she’s just one of a kind,” Coco once said, honoring the queen who came before her. Now at 21, Coco isn’t just following greatness, she’s becoming it. From the spark of Serena’s fire, Coco now burns her own path into history. And who can say it better than Taylor Fritz!

At the glittering ESPY Awards red carpet, the Instagram page “Sportsish” lit up timelines with a firecracker post that read, “To all these we say, PERIOD. We caught up with athletes and celebs at the #espyawards red carpet to see which woman in sport had them feeling inspired. Who has you most inspired today? Let us know here 👇”

With the energy buzzing and cameras flashing, the host posed a powerful question to athletes and celebrities alike: “One woman in sports that inspires you right now?” Among the chorus of answers, one name stood different, Taylor Fritz stepped up and named Coco Gauff. The next-gen saluted the present queen.

(The story is evolving…)