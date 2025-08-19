Coco Gauff Issues Major Update With American Legend After Skipping US Open Mixed Doubles

Picture this:One night comprising some of the biggest tennis stars of the current and past generations stepping on the court to swing their rackets while entertaining a packed crowd. Well, that’s exactly what the ‘Stars of the Open’ experience will offer this week to all tennis lovers in New York at the US Open. The likes of Andy Roddick, Juan Martín del Potro, Dana Mathewson, Casey Ratzlaff, and even 18-year-old Brazilian prodigy João Fonseca will show up. But guess what? There’s more to this upcoming tennis madness, thanks to reigning French Open queen Coco Gauff. Wait, isn’t she going to focus solely on her singles campaign?

Gauff just took to her Instagram story, several hours ago, officially confirming that she’s teamed up with eight-time slam king and former ATP icon Andre Agassi during the Stars of the Open event. Yes, she’s going to be part of this special mixed doubles experience. But who will be their opponents? Well, they happen to be iconic as well. Comeback queen Venus Williams, 45, accompanied by ex-ATP pro and seven-time major winner John McEnroe. All these four stars will mark the beginning of the event with their encounter, set to take place on August 21 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Interestingly, Gauff had initially skipped this season’s US Open mixed doubles event, which is currently underway. The revamped format features 16 teams competing for a lucrative $1 million prize. While she chose to not appear there, the 21-year-old has opted to be at Stars of the Open.

via Imago Wimbledon Championships 2025 AELTC, Saturday Practice, London, UK – 28/06/2025 Coco Gauff USA Practices at Wimbledon ahead of the 2025 Championships London Wimbledon London GBR, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxGreenwoodx

This is a developing story…