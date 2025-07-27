Coco Gauff Joins Rare Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic Club in Surprising Pre-US Open Verdic

Tennis is a battlefield of sweat, dirt, and triumph, yet it also carries frustration, fear, and relentless grit. A generation embodies that full spectrum: Serena Williams, who carved her name in the stars with 23 Grand Slam titles before passing her legacy forward to the next generation of American WTA stars, and Novak Djokovic, at 38, already a 24-time major champion walking the very trail to cherish the ultimate of ultimates, the 25th slam. Both have faced the fire, embraced the glory, and carried the same unshakable force: “belief”. And as the US Open now looms over the shoulder, that shared conviction now stands etched in words, as former world No. 10 Andrea Petkovic beautifully captured the essence binding these two champions, along with a surprise entry on the list, Coco Gauff.

Andrea Petkovic, in her latest “Finite Jest” piece titled ‘The Schools of Thought in Tennis’, crafts a philosophical lens through which the sport reveals its deepest layers. She envisions tennis players not merely as athletes but as philosophers who embody distinct schools of thought. Among the “South Tyrolean Stoics,” “The Advocates,” and “The Hedonists,” she introduces another profound category: The Believers. Within this realm, Petkovic places Novak Djoković, Boris Becker, Serena Williams, and Coco Gauff, four figures united by an unshakable force that transcends mere competition.

“In a world that has become cynical, doubtful and suspicious, these players show that it’s possible to believe in something bigger and shine, even if that something bigger is oneself,” she writes. “Maybe because the something bigger is oneself. They excel in situations when the world doubts them and find respite in the conviction that they are right and everyone else is wrong.” Her words are less commentary and more poetry, painting belief not as abstract hope but as an unrelenting weapon forged in defiance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Petkovic expands the idea with unfiltered clarity: “This school of thought’s most prominent protagonist is Novak Djokovic. Faith cannot only move mountains but also win gold medals. Often times, they are religious people or believe in entities outside of what mortal humans can grasp. While acceptance of a difficult situation will help the South Tyrolean Stoic to overcome it, the Believer trusts in destiny, trusts in a plan that will make sense in the future.” In this vision, belief is not passive; it is active resistance, a chosen act of defiance against logic, fear, and circumstance.

AD

via Getty Image Credits: Getty

She then adds, “There are mechanics in this world that humans are too puny to understand. The Believer, however, believes and in it finds strength. What is coldness in the Stoic can be revengefulness in the Believer. They want you to know that you were wrong and they want you to admit it.” Her words cut deep, showing that belief is not just a soft shield, it’s a sharp edge, an energy that demands recognition.

Finally, she seals her thought: “It’s not a coincidence that many GOATs are Believers. In order to accomplish something that has never been done before, you have to first make a claim to it. The Believer has done that. Trust me.” In this declaration, belief emerges as the foundation of greatness itself, a quiet but ferocious vow whispered long before the world applauds.

History itself echoes Petkovic’s theory. For instance, Serena Williams’ legendary 2017 Australian Open triumph came while she was two months pregnant: an achievement hidden even from her coach and officials. She claimed her 23rd Grand Slam title without dropping a set, defeating her sister Venus in the final, all while carrying a secret that embodied resilience, faith, and audacity. That was belief personified.

Djokovic, too, embodies this school. Despite recent setbacks, including a painful semifinal exit at Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner, he continues to chase his 25th major with the same relentless conviction, refusing to see failure as an ending.

And for Coco Gauff, still at the dawn of her journey, belief is her fuel even in moments of defeat, like her shocking early-round loss at Wimbledon. She walks the path Serena once carved, enduring heartbreak yet holding on to the same unwavering faith that tomorrow’s glory will belong to her.

Yet, the US Open now stands ahead of Coco, a stage where she triumphed in 2023 at just 19, making history, but the road to defend that glory begins in Cincinnati.

Coco Gauff’s Montreal run promises fireworks amid looming threats

The Montreal Open, set from July 27 to August 7, boasts a powerful 96-player draw brimming with talent. Five of the top eight seeds are American, a clear sign of their current dominance on tour. With Aryna Sabalenka and two other top-10 contenders withdrawing, Coco Gauff steps in as the highest-ranked player in the field. Yet, her path to glory is anything but simple. Iga Swiatek arrives riding the high of a Wimbledon triumph, and Jessica Pegula, two-time defending champion, hunts for a historic third straight Canadian crown.

Gauff’s draw presents challenges from the outset. In the second round, she is likely to meet fellow American Danielle Collins, currently World No. 61. Collins must first clear a qualifier, but if she advances, this would mark their first career meeting. Known for her aggressive game, Collins is not a player Gauff can overlook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Gauff survives that test, the third round could feature Serbia’s Olga Danilovic or the heavy-hitting Veronica Kudermetova. Gauff holds a slim 2-1 advantage over Kudermetova but has never faced Danilovic, making preparation critical for that potential clash.

The fourth round grows even more complex. Names like Diana Shnaider, Canadian prodigy Victoria Mboko, or former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin could all stand in her way. Beyond that, a likely quarterfinal could set up a showdown with 7th seed Jasmine Paolini, with their rivalry evenly split at 2-2. Paolini claimed their most recent meeting in Rome on clay, but this time, hard courts and North American support favor Gauff.

Past the quarterfinals, the storm only intensifies: Mirra Andreeva, Emma Navarro, or Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina could await in the semis. And if she pushes through it all? A potential final against Iga Swiatek, who leads their head-to-head 11-4, could define the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Could this challenging path sharpen her momentum for the US Open, shaping her into a long-term title contender? What do you think?