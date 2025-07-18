Coco Gauff-Led Trio Outpaces Alcaraz-Sinner Narrative as Ex-Pro Sparks Bold Legacy Debate

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have escalated the level of tennis in recent years like never before. When Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hung up their rackets after two decades, speculation surfaced on who would carry their legacy forward. Yes, Novak Djokovic is still hanging in there, lying in wait of a 25th slam and then maybe, call it a day. Fortunately, Sinner and Alcaraz have successfully taken over the reins as they continue to shape a new, captivating and iconic rivalry in men’s tennis. While they are on the top of their game, showing an unmatched on-court masterclass, a former WTA icon believes it’s women’s tennis that’s witnessing the real transformation. All thanks to a blockbuster trio, led by none other than the American talent Coco Gauff.

Last month, the French Open final proved that ‘SinCaraz’ is a force to be reckoned with. Why? Their nail-biting cliffhanger at Court Philippe-Chatrier? It was a spectacle, a classic for the ages. A 5-hour-29-minute movie that had all the elements to be called ‘Absolute Cinema’ (as they say on social media nowadays). And then came the Wimbledon battle on the Centre Court last week. While it lasted only for three hours and four minutes, the on-court intensity was once again unquestionable. In Paris, it was Alcaraz solidifying his clay court dominance. But this time, Sinner took his revenge and dethroned the Spaniard to become the new king of grass.

With so much to look forward to in Sinner and Alcaraz’s performances, former WTA star Andrea Petkovic still believes the two are slightly lagging behind. Especially when it comes to the other side of the coin. The ex-German pro, in an interaction with Eurosport, mentioned that women’s tennis has seen a longer, undisputed reign owing to the success of Gauff, Swiatek, and Sabalenka. “Among the women, there are three absolute top stars who have almost divided the Grand Slam tournaments among themselves in the past five or six years – namely Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.”

Per Petkovic, “This phase of dominance is longer than that of Sinner and Alcaraz.” Upon further analysis, one can say she’s not wrong, to be honest. If you look specifically at the span of dominance, Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Sabalenka still have their stronghold across the major slams.

While Alcaraz-Sinner’s slam winning era began just three years ago, the WTA circuit has seen the three women ruling at different intervals of time for the last five years. How are they going to continue to shape their own modern-day era going forward?

Coco Gauff, Swiatek, and Sabalenka’s magic overshadows Alcaraz and Sinner

Alcaraz won his maiden slam at the 2022 US Open. Since then, he’s clinched four more trophies at the French Open and Wimbledon combined. Sinner captured his first slam last year in Melbourne before extending the success later in 2024 at the US Open. This season, he’s already won two more slams – a second Australian Open title and first grass major on the Centre Court. But here comes an interesting twist in favor of the WTA stars.

Speaking of the first member of the trio, Iga Swiatek succeeded in clinching her maiden slam way back in 2020. More than five years ago, the Pole won the French Open. And then she went on to win during three consecutive seasons (2022, 2023, and 2024). Last week, she also conquered grass and lifted her maiden Wimbledon trophy.

Then comes Coco Gauff, who clinched her first major back in 2023 at the US Open. Last month, she extended the tally to two on the Parisian clay. Not to mention Aryna Sabalenka who started her slam winning phase in 2023 at the Australian Open. Then in previous season, she won it again before capturing a trophy in New York too.

If you want to compare Alcaraz and Sinner have won 9 slams combined in three years. On the other hand, Swiatek, Gauff, and Sabalenka have got a total of 11 major titles between them. Well, that’s an undeniable fact.

But guess what? There’s still one more slam remaining this season, the US Open. Considering recent patterns, one can assume that it will be either Swiatek, Gauff or Sabalenka emerging as the eventual champions. That will only add to their growing legacy in women’s tennis. Do you believe the same? Let us know in the comments below.