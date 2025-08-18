Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Echoes Fans’ Worry After Jannik Sinner Retires in Cincinnati Open Finals

Coco Gauff’s journey at the Cincinnati Open ended on a bit of a down note in the quarterfinals, as she lost to Jasmine Paolini after a tough three-set match. The American, who was working on getting her game back in shape for the US Open, had a tough time with inconsistency, especially with her forehand and serve, and that really ended up costing her the match. Even though Gauff’s exit was a bummer for American tennis fans, the focus quickly turned to the exciting men’s final featuring world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz—a rivalry that’s really shaped the 2025 season.

The Cincinnati Open final was gearing up to be another exciting chapter in the Sinner-Alcaraz story, especially after their epic battles at the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Fans and analysts were really curious to find out if Sinner could keep his impressive 26-match hard-court winning streak going, or if Alcaraz would build some momentum as the US Open approaches. What was meant to be an exciting showdown took a surprising and worrying turn when Sinner, clearly not feeling well due to Cincinnati’s burning temperatures, decided to retire just 23 minutes into the match, falling behind 0-5 in the first set.

With all the buzz about Sinner’s situation, Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, shared his thoughts on X, saying, “Hopefully it’s just minor what happened to Sin City.” He really captured the nervous vibe that a lot of individuals in the tennis community are feeling, especially with the US Open just around the corner.

Alcaraz, who took a moment to comfort his rival with a sincere message on the camera lens, writing, “Sorry Jannik,” recognized the tough situation surrounding his win.

Gilbert’s comment really fueled the chatter about whether Sinner’s problem is just a short-term illness or something more serious that might throw a wrench in his Grand Slam plans. And this concern was quickly felt throughout the tennis community.

Everyone is worried about Jannik Sinner’s health

The burning court in Cincinnati is serious business, and fans were really worried about Jannik Sinner’s health. A fan shares their thoughts on how critics could doubt Jannik Sinner’s physical durability, saying, “I wouldn’t want to be in Jannik Sinner’s situation now, because I know very well what some people will say about this physical discomfort he had today. I know he doesn’t care what people say on social media, but I feel sorry for him.” This fan feels a bit relieved, hoping that this is just a short-term issue, stating, “Thankfully it seems more illness-related than an actual injury.”

This fan expressed their feelings, saying, “Absolutely heartbroken to see Jannik Sinner retiring hope he gets to rest much more and come back even stronger and, most importantly, enjoying himself.” Indeed, the heat was definitely a real issue during the tournament.

Arthur Rinderknech collapsed on the court during his match with Felix Auger-Aliassime and had to retire from the game. So, players like Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Luciano Darderi, and Jakub Mensik had to pull out of their matches because of heat exhaustion. Francisco Comesana looked pretty dizzy during his match with Reilly Opelka. Throughout the tournament, medical staff have been called in often as competitors hold onto ice towels and power through exhausting rallies in tough conditions.

But this fan was feeling hopeful about a quick comeback, saying, “Hopefully we’ll see them again in another final in just a couple of weeks. Get well, Jannik!” Another fan shared, “This was a sad day for tennis fans…. Jannik withdrew at 0-5 in the first set thought we were going to get the Sinner -Alcaraz masterclass but maybe at the US Open?!?!?” Even though the sudden ending was a letdown, it really highlighted just how tough tennis can be and the kind of grit you need to compete at the top level.