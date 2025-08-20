Danielle Collins Makes Priorities Clear as She Eyes US Open Mixed Doubles’ Biggest Prize

Danielle Collins must have felt a surge of emotions after getting the chance to replace Jannik Sinner and Katerina Siniakova, and partner with Christian Harrison at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles. And that was all for the best. Why? Collins and Harrison pushed through the quarterfinals and secured a spot in the semifinals by defeating Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton with a score of 4-1, 5-4(2). But do you know what motivated Collins to showcase such impressive synergy with Harrison, and what keeps her focused on the finals?

Well, her priorities were crystal clear. During an interview with the media after reaching the Mixed Doubles semifinals, Collins weighed in on the question – “How much do you want the win?” Of course, the $1M prize pool was one of the biggest motivators for the Floridan. And she relayed her feelings with a quirky promotion of her merchandise. Collins said, “I mean, I don’t know if you guys are familiar with my merch. You know what the saying is… play tennis, cash checks, repeat.”

But how exactly did Collins manage to synergize with Harrison despite the extremely short notice? The answer lies in the relationship that she shares with Pat Harrison and Ryan Harrison, her Mixed Doubles partner’s father and sibling. At the IMG Academy, Pat Harrison coached both his elder son and Danimal during their teenage years. And later, Ryan Harrison became Collins’ new coach.

Talking to Tennis Channel not too long ago, Danielle Collins stated, “Ryan and I have known each other forever, um, the Harrisons are basically like family to me. His dad has worked with me since I was 15… It’s nice having a friend travel with me on tour and someone I know very well. Ryan understands how my brain works and I think we’re similar in a lot of ways.” And now, this connection ensured a win for her and Christian Harrison at the Mixed Doubles.

However, we won’t be seeing Danielle Collins after the US Open this season. The reason? It’s her back injury. Let’s hear it directly from Danimal herself, shall we?

Danielle Collins announces the US Open as her last event for the 2025 season

Taking to Instagram on August 15, 2025, Collins shared a picture of herself taking a walk in a scenic environment with her dog. And in the caption, she announced, “I’m on the road to recovery. See you soon in New York for my last tournament of the year.” But what exactly is wrong with her health? We have to admit that we noticed her flinching a few times during the Mixed Doubles. And the blame is all on her herniated disc.

Danielle Collins revealed the condition at the Cincinnati Open, and later proceeded to lash out at the internet trolls. Reacting to the trolls’ mockery, she stated, “Anyone who has a herniated disc knows my pain. It’s no surprise the keyboard warriors can’t understand or relate, as they’ve been too busy sitting on their a–es judging people who show up and try to give it their best even on days that s—.”

Nevertheless, the fiery athlete expressed her gratitude to the fans who stood in her support. Now, the question is – Can she manage to overcome her troubles at the US Open? Do let us know if you think Collins and Harrison can win the $1M prize at the 2025 Mixed Doubles.