Ditching Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert Backs Her New ‘Partner in Crime’ Amid French Open Backlash

Fifty years ago, beneath the warm Parisian skies and the weight of the red clay at the French Open, two contrasting forces: Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, collided for the 1st time on a Grand Slam stage. The calm, composed Floridian met the fiery Czech rebel, and though Evert’s ice outlasted Navratilova’s blaze that day, a lifelong friendship was born. However, now, as the same French Open crowned new champions, Evert returned to the spotlight, not for her tennis prowess, but for supporting her partner amidst controversy. Any guesses who’s sharing the fire this time?

Ahead of Roland Garros, ‘TNT Sports’ pulled out all the stops with a star-studded commentary lineup. The broadcast team featured play-by-play veterans Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, Mark Petchey, and Patrick McEnroe, while studio host Adam Lefkoe led a glittering panel of tennis royalty.

Legends like John McEnroe, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, and Caroline Wozniacki shared analysis, alongside newer voices like Sloane Stephens, Coco Vandeweghe, and Chris Eubanks. Venus Williams, Mary Joe Fernandez, and Jon Wertheim added special segments. On paper? It looked spectacular. In reality? Not quite the hit with fans!

As the French Open heated up, so did criticism, especially aimed at former ace John McEnroe. For example, on day three, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg stirred the pot on X, asking American fans for their thoughts on the new TNT coverage. Responses poured in, and the verdict was far from glowing. One user lamented, “McEnroe talks way too much,” adding they preferred the silence during the Felix/Arnaldi clash. But while McEnroe’s commentary drew heat, one voice stood firm beside him: for now, it was Chris Evert.

Just moments ago, 18-time GS champion Chris Evert dropped a snapshot on her IG that lit up timelines. The caption? “@espn and @tntsports partners in crime…” And who stood beside her in that picture? None other than the ever-outspoken John McEnroe: shoulder to shoulder, the duo looked more united than ever, doubling down on their decades-long friendship.

For fans familiar with Evert’s broadcast journey, she joined ESPN back in 2011 and has since become a staple in the commentary box, covering all four GS tournaments. With ESPN’s wall-to-wall coverage of the AO, Wimbledon, and the US Open, she’s seen and said it all. But this year’s French Open brought more than just tennis talk, it brought a storm of backlash.

Many believed McEnroe was the lightning rod for criticism, but the former WTA ace soon found herself in the crossfire, too. In a pre-match segment, she remarked, “Zverev is a big court power player. But I just don’t think this is his preferred surface. His tennis is better on a hard or a grass court with the big serve, the return.” That misstep didn’t go unnoticed. Stat heads were quick to point out that Zverev’s record at Roland Garros eclipses his performance at Wimbledon, where he hasn’t made it past the 4th round. In contrast, he was a finalist in Paris in 2024.

Fans were brutal! One snapped, “Take the mic away,” while another fired back, “LOL, he’s never even been to a single Wimbledon QF.” For many, it was hard to grasp why Evert got it so wrong on such a major stage.

Yet, let’s not pretend this is unfamiliar territory. Both Evert and McEnroe have danced with controversy before: separately and together.

Chris Evert faces backlash for her commentary

Tennis fans getting irritated by endless commentary mid-match isn’t exactly a recent phenomenon, especially on the grand clay stage of Roland Garros. Last year, it was John McEnroe who drew the ire of viewers for overtaking during a high-stakes 3rd-round battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda. Fast forward to this year, and it’s Chris Evert under fire. As Coco Gauff fought through an intense rally, one frustrated fan tweeted, “Please help with a stream where I don’t need to listen to Evert. I’m done.”

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the former American WTA ace. Her commentary has sparked criticism before. In 2023, during a WTA Finals showdown between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula, fans slammed her for showing an obvious bias toward the Polish star. Many accused her of talking far more about the current 5th seed while barely acknowledging Pegula’s game, making it feel like a one-sided fan session rather than balanced analysis.

Even just ahead of the 2024 US Open, Evert again found herself in hot water, that time for her comments about Naomi Osaka’s on-court outfit. She remarked, “I like the dress…it suits her, it suits the Japanese culture.” The comment stirred up a huge backlash, with some fans interpreting it as a subtle jab or cultural stereotype, igniting a fresh wave of criticism.

And now, at this year’s French Open, her non-stop commentary is once again ruffling feathers. “The way Chris Evert just talks through the whole match is so funny,” another viewer quipped sarcastically.

As the dust settles on Roland Garros and TNT’s debut broadcast gets dissected by fans, the real question remains: What did you think of the entire coverage this year? Share your experience with us in the comments below!