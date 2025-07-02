Emma Navarro Hits ‘Begging’ Jannik Sinner With Cheeky Jab Over Surprise US Open Team-Up

Mixed doubles has always brought its own kind of magic to tennis, a blend of fun, flair, and fierce competition. Since its Grand Slam debut in 1892 at the US National Championships, the format has evolved into a fan favorite, and now, at the 52nd edition of the US Open, it’s turning heads again. Top stars are pairing up, but one unexpected duo is stealing the spotlight: Jannik Sinner and Emma Navarro. Was this power pairing pre-planned? Not exactly, as in a recent light-hearted reveal, Navarro shared the fun twist behind the team-up!

As Day 2 of singles action wrapped at Wimbledon, Emma Navarro made a bold statement, powering past 2-time champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-1. The straight-sets win marked the end of Kvitova’s legendary Wimbledon journey, as the 35-year-old wild card bowed out in her 16th appearance, with retirement looming post-US Open. Despite leading 3-1 in the opening set, the Czech veteran lost 11 of the next 12 games, as Navarro, last year’s quarterfinalist, tightened her grip and sealed the match with commanding precision.

But that wasn’t the end of the entertainment as Navarro later took out some time to poke fun at her US Open doubles partner, and world no. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Moments after her commanding win at Wimbledon, Emma Navarro lit up the Tennis Channel broadcast with charm and sharp wit. Responding to Sinner’s comments about their unexpected US Open mixed doubles pairing, a surprise to him, despite never having spoken to Navarro before, Navarro reacted with amusement. “You know, he was begging me to play. He was saying, you know, I heard about your volleys and your double skills. Please, please, will you play with me? I said, yeah, sure. I guess I’ll play with you. You know, you’re not not the best player, but you know, I’ll make an exception and try to get a better partner next year. So, yeah.” The laughter was as loud as her forehand in the studio.

Emma Navarro of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S.

Later, Emma Navarro peeled back the sarcasm and revealed her genuine excitement about playing alongside the current world No. 1. “No, I’m excited. I think it’s going to be fun. You know, I got to hold up my end of the bargain on my half and yeah, I think it’ll be really fun. So, I’m excited,” she said, beaming with anticipation.

