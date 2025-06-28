Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz Heat Up Dating Rumors With Viral Wimbledon Sighting

“I’m glad the internet’s having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone.” Emma Raducanu is aware of the chatter on the internet. Ever since the news of her pairing with five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open surfaced online, the buzz hasn’t stopped. Rumor has it that there’s something brewing between the 2021 US Open winner and the former ATP World No.1. Per the Brit, their bonding is nothing more than friendship but somehow their moments together are suggesting otherwise to the fans. So much so, that now they are seeing them as a tennis couple. Especially after Alcaraz’s surprising business move this week ahead of Wimbledon.

For the uninitiated, Alcaraz is now the brand ambassador for Evian Water. The $10.5 billion company, owned by Danone, confirmed the details on Thursday through an Instagram post. “Welcome Carlos! We are proud to welcome Tennis multi grand slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz, to the evian family.” It already has contracts with the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Arthur Fils, and Frances Tiafoe. But do you know who else is associated with the premium drinking water brand? Yes, you guessed it right. Emma Raducanu.

“I’m honored to join evian’s legacy of global tennis ambassadors. Their ‘Live Young’ spirit reflects how I approach life with energy, positivity, and purpose,” said Alcaraz on the partnership. And as it was obvious to happen, he and Raducanu were recently spotted together, amidst their Wimbledon practice sessions, promoting Evian. Being part of the same brand, it was quite natural for them to feature in a photoshoot.

It will be intriguing to see if they also end up having an ad campaign for Evian in the near future. But one thing is certain. Avid fans have got the biggest reason to vouch for these two going forward. Especially when it comes to their connection.

Although there’s no official update yet, growing speculations have indicated that they might be dating. Such rumors caught fire after Raducanu was spotted watching Alcaraz’s semifinal match at the Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Fans can’t stop gushing over Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon

One fan straight up declared Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu as the future couple saying, “And they lived happily ever after” while another one wrote, “They’ll become perfect tennis couple”

Recently, former WTA icon Conchita Martinez (Mirra Andreeva’s coach) shared her remarks on their partnership at the US Open, and her choice of words was, well, interesting. “It’s certainly a very exciting couple. They admire each other a lot. They’re going to be fun to watch and to see the great energy that Carlos has to bring to the table. They get along great and they’re going to be very exciting for sure,” she said, talking to BoyleSports.

Another netizen wrote, “Wow they suit each other” while admiring Alcaraz and Raducanu’s chemistry. Earlier this week, media outlet The Sun published a shocking report while suggesting that there’s more than what meets the eye between the Spaniard and the British No.1. A source close to the website revealed, “Emma and Carlos’ friendship was the talk of Queens – people think there is something going on between them because they have such a spark. He was apparently seen at her hotel last week and on Thursday and Saturday, when Emma went to support him, Emma’s car arrived just minutes after Carlos got to Queens with his team. Inside, they were seen laughing and joking with one another. They seem very happy and relaxed with each other.”

Currently, both of them are single. Hence the endless dating speculations. Showering love on the two, another fan wrote, “They are so cute 🥰 ” while one person further echoed their sentiment saying, “They look good together 🔥”

Last year, while speaking to the Sunday Times, Carlos Alcaraz had mentioned, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.” While he hasn’t found his soulmate yet, will Raducanu’s presence make any significant shift in his private life? Only time will tell. Currently, both of them are preparing for their respective singles campaigns at Wimbledon. What are your thoughts on their prospects at the grass major? Let us know in the comments below.