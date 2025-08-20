Emma Raducanu’s ‘Cold’ US Open Exchange With Jack Draper Sparks Wild Remarks

“It’s amazing to see what he’s achieved and how much he’s done,” Emma Raducanu wholeheartedly admired compatriot and rising ATP star Jack Draper earlier this season, following his breakthrough into the ATP Top 5. “I know he’s a great tennis player and he (has) such a big stature that he can take the game out of anyone’s hands. For him to kind of dominate like he has been is really cool to see.” Well, Raducanu witnessed this quality of Draper first-hand on Tuesday as she played the US Open mixed doubles alongside five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. More than the result, however, this match has now caught fans’ attention on social media over an alleged ‘cold’ interaction between none other than Raducanu and Draper. Why so?

Ever since the announcement of them coming together for the US Open mixed doubles experience, the hype was through the roof. Finally, the moment arrived as they faced the pair of Draper and American WTA star Jessica Pegula. While most people were vouching for ‘Emmalitos’, the outcome told a different story.

Contrary to expectations, Draper and Pegula ended up besting Raducanu and Alcaraz in just 50 minutes. In straight sets (4-2, 4-2), the British and American duo entered the quarterfinal stage. After the match, however, what transpired at the net turned heads online. Upon approaching the net following the end of the match, Alcaraz exchanged customary hugs with both his opponents. And while Raducanu, too, embraced the American WTA star, her congratulatory gesture toward her compatriot was limited to just a handshake.

Reason? Well, fans over social media believe Draper may have shown too much intensity against Raducanu during the mixed doubles encounter. So much so that the 2021 US Open winner decided not to share a hug with him. That’s according to the ongoing buzz. Meanwhile, several other reactions are wild too.

Fans buzzing over awkward Emma Raducanu-Jack Draper US Open interaction

One fan simply described Emma Raducanu’s response as, “Cold as ice” while another one agreed saying, “She didn’t look too impressed don’t blame her.” It’s probably because they think Draper got too much involved in the match. He was seen hitting the ball hard even against Raducanu, on multiple instances, in order to gain additional points and win the match ultimately.

Generally, Raducanu and Draper share a nice bond as fellow tennis pros. Time and again, it’s become evident from their public interactions. For example, Draper previously showered compliments on the 22-year-old WTA star while sharing his thoughts on her personality. “She has always been there for me. I’ve always been there for her. She’s extremely bubbly, very kind, very thoughtful, always giggling, really smart. A really, really, really good girl,” he told The Times, back in January.

Interestingly, Draper had made a cheeky comment, a while ago, when asked about teaming up with Raducanu. After the latter joined Carlos Alcaraz, the 2025 Indian Wells champion said, “A wise person once told me you should find the best partner, and that’s what she did in Alcaraz,” while adding “I don’t blame her at all for that.” Moreover, he also mentioned that, “she will have a lot of fun playing with Carlos,”

However, during Tuesday’s mixed doubles encounter, it seemed like Draper was having a lot of fun with his performance. On the other hand, Alcaraz and Raducanu struggled to counter his impeccable strokes throughout the match. “He went hard after her the whole match and they both know it. It was too much, Jack!”, wrote one person while commenting on Raducanu’s ‘no-hug’ handshake with Draper. Another fan chimed in while saying, “Draper didn’t play as a gentleman. He didn’t deserve Emma’s hug.”

While fans on social media are busy weaving their own takes on this incident, what do you think of Raducanu-Draper’s post-match exchange? Let us know in the comments below.