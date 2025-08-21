Emma Raducanu’s 3-Word Message to Carlos Alcaraz Sets Off Relationship Buzz at the US Open

It happened once again! The strings connecting Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu were strummed again, reigniting their dating rumors, after fans witnessed their partnership at the US Open Mixed Doubles. Despite losing the chance to win the $1M prize money against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, Alcaraz and Raducanu were grinning ear-to-ear. How can the fans restrain themselves from talking about the two as a couple? Well, the tennis world got one more reason to do that.

The Spaniard took to Instagram and shared a cascade of four pictures on his profile. And of course, the post was all about the moments that he shared with his British doubles partner. He even shared a picture of them hugging on his IG Story. In the post’s caption, he wrote, “That was fun [Emma Raducanu]! 🤝🏻🤩.” But Raducanu stepped forward with three Spanish words, taking the rumors about their relationship a notch higher. She wrote, “Eres el mejor !! 🦸🏻‍♂️🪄🥳,” which translates to “You are the best!!”

So, what really pushed the fans to make the dating speculations? For starters, Alcaraz and Raducanu were among the first teams to be announced for the Mixed Doubles. On top of that, the Spanish star himself confirmed that he has known the British #1 for a long time. He said, “I have a really good relationship with her. We are gonna enjoy it for sure.”

But that was just the beginning!

Before Carlos Alcaraz shared pictures of himself enjoying the time on court with Raducanu, the Briton took to Instagram and shared a few images. And in the caption, she wrote, “de locos!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩gracias partner, had so much fun,” translated as “Crazy!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩thank you partner, had so much fun.” To this, Alcaraz replied, “Still waiting for those spanish words… 😝 Thank you, partner! ❤🙏🏽.” The playful note of the messages, with a hint of mischief, did spark the dating rumors.

Another set of images also went viral on the internet, featuring the Mixed Doubles partners, which had a similar effect. @JJlovesTennis, a photography account on X, shared a handful of pictures showing Raducanu’s flirting gesture towards Alcaraz. And as expected, the internet boomed with their dating speculations.

While we’d love to see Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu together, the reality is a bit different. So, does that mean the two aren’t dating?

What’s the truth behind the relationship between Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu?

Prior to the Mixed Doubles match, Raducanu’s ex-coach, Mark Petchy, revealed the truth about the Briton’s relationship with Alcaraz. He claimed, “They are just good friends. She’s good friends with a lot of people out there on the tour. The media is going to be the media. Obviously, I know there are suggestions that they are going out. That’s not the case. They’re just good friends. The reality is they’re only there to play tennis.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Raducanu had to clear the air on multiple occasions. Denying the dating rumors at the 2025 Wimbledon Open, she stated, “We’re just good friends.” And later, in a conversation with The Guardian, she weighed in on the fans’ curiosity regarding her relationship with Carlos Alcaraz. No doubt, it felt funny to her that the world was more focused on her relationship news rather than actual tennis news. But she didn’t give enough attention to such rumors.

The buzz around the relationship status of Alcaraz and Raducanu isn’t going to subside anytime soon. But we all know how close the two have gotten since the Mixed Doubles. So, what do you think? Will the two date each other in the near future?