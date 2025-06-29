Emma Raducanu Triggers Cheeky Danielle Collins’ “Brutal Heartbreaker” Response

“I’m glad the internet’s having fun and we’re providing some entertainment for everyone.” British No.1 Emma Raducanu has got all the clues about what’s doing the rounds on the internet these days. Ever since the news of her mixed doubles team-up, for the US Open, with five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz went viral, the 2021 US Open winner has found herself surrounded by speculations and growing intrigue over her connection to the Spaniard. Are they just tennis buddies, or is there something else brewing between the two? Guess what? Raducanu has now, once and for all, dropped a bombshell update. Not to mention, it’s left an American WTA star laughing out loud.

For the uninitiated, the dating rumors regarding Alcaraz and Raducanu began surfacing after the latter was spotted at the Queen’s Club. Few weeks ago, the Brit was captured watching Alcaraz’s semifinal encounter at the HSBC Championships. This happened just days after the US Open confirmed them as one of the mixed doubles pairs for this season’s event in August. Then came another interesting update on Alcaraz’s partnership with $10.5 billion premium drinking water brand Evian. On IG, its official account mentioned, “Welcome Carlos! We are proud to welcome Tennis multi grand slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz, to the evian family.” This association became the topic of discussion. Why? Evian has a contract with Raducanu as well. In short, she and the Spaniard are now part of the ‘same family’.

As it was bound to happen, Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu were eventually spotted together at the Wimbledon during practice sessions. However, the motive was to promote Evian through several photoshoots. Sounds quite natural, right? Fans and media outlets are still not convinced. During a pre-event interview before her grass campaign at the All England Club, Raducanu was finally asked the burning question. One of the reporters expressed curiosity, “There’s been lots of chatter online about your friendship with Carlos.” She then asked the Brit, “Is there any truth behind the rumors?” She smiled, almost blushed while replying, “We’re just good friends”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel) Expand Post

AD

The reporter then concluded, “Okay I think we can probably wrap it up there”. Not to mention it made Raducanu giggle and left everyone else present at the conference in splits. But there was one more person who couldn’t resist giggling.

Seems like American WTA pro Danielle Collins felt bad for all those fans who were desperately hoping for Raducanu and Alcaraz to become a thing. Now it appears highly unlikely following the Brit’s simple, straight response. Collins couldn’t control her laughter and wrote in the comments, “Brutal!! @emmaraducanu such a heartbreaker🤣”

Now you must be wondering: why did the speculations on Raducanu and Alcaraz get so much attention in the first place?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mysterious report on Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu connection

Few days back, media outlet The Sun came up with an eyebrow-raising claim. Apparently, it indicated that there was probably something going on between the Spaniard and the former top 10 WTA star. A source close to the website revealed, “Emma and Carlos’ friendship was the talk of Queens – people think there is something going on between them because they have such a spark. He was apparently seen at her hotel last week and on Thursday and Saturday, when Emma went to support him, Emma’s car arrived just minutes after Carlos got to Queens with his team. Inside, they were seen laughing and joking with one another. They seem very happy and relaxed with each other.”

While there was no proof available regarding the same, the world was quick to assume. After all, both the players are currently single. On a previous occasion, Alcaraz had shared tidbits about his private life. Hoping to find his special someone, in the near future, he had said, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.” reported Sunday Times in June 2024.

On the other hand, Raducanu hasn’t shared anything substantial in her personal space so far. While speaking to The Times, Raducanu happened to give a sneak peek at her dating life, which she disclosed was nonexistent during the formative years of her career. She claimed that she was banned from dating by her parents, as it could take away her focus from the demanding game of professional tennis, “My parents were very much against [boyfriends] as it interfered with training. When I was younger, I wasn’t even allowed to hang out with my girl friends. A lot of the time I was very resentful, but it made me very confident and comfortable in my own company.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, they both are preparing for their singles campaigns at the Wimbledon. Alcaraz will try to pull off a three-peat this time after capturing the Gentlemen’s trophy twice already. In 2023 and 2024, he bested 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic in the final.

Raducanu, on the other hand, will hope to make a deep run and improve her record at the grass major. So far, she’s never been able to move beyond the fourth round. Do you think they both will succeed in their respective goals? Let us know in the comments below.