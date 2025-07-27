Iga Swiatek Admits She Wants to Be Like Carlos Alcaraz but Only for One Surprising Reason

When your opponent, who’s Carlos Alcaraz – five-time slam winner – admires you in the middle of a Wimbledon final, confessing that he’s not really good enough to match your level as the world is watching live, it really reflects the character of the 22-year-old Spaniard. He’s an open book and rarely hides nothing. No matter the situation or circumstances. Come what may, he never fails to express his real self. And more than that, the former ATP World No.1 carries an honest smile on his face, always trying to entertain the fans while feeling immense joy while playing the racket sport.

He may have lost to arch rival Sinner on the Centre Court this season, but he still carried a broad smile – even in a losing cause. Perhaps that’s the reason why many of his fellow counterparts – even from the WTA side – can’t resist his enchanting aura. Newly crowned Wimbledon queen Iga Swiatek is one of them.

You see, Alcaraz is not your typical tennis pro who may end up blaming conditions, the court, or temperature after losing. Remember his words from the courtside when he was two sets down against Sinner? Without hiding anything, he told his team, “From the baseline, he is much better than me! Much better than me!” Later, during the presentation ceremony, he revealed the reason behind not being too disappointed despite losing the chance to pull off a Wimbledon three-peat. “I just left the court with the head really, really high because I did everything that I could today,” He emphasized, “I’m not bad at all. I’m just happy.”

Perhaps one can say, nothing delights him more than giving hundred percent on the court. And more importantly, to have fun when he’s hitting those gravity-defying backhands, forehands, or his trademark ‘at-will’ drop shot. So when the WTA star was recently asked to comment regarding this fun-loving side of Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek couldn’t resist admiring him. “I wish I was more like Carlos because I got to say he’s a big inspiration in terms of that. He always says that the most important thing for him on a tennis court is to enjoy it and have fun.” Citing a very simple, yet crucial, reason the Pole continued, “I sometimes forget about that (fun), with all the pressure around and things you need to do off the court. You need to remind yourself about this kid that started playing tennis instead of winning for somebody and, you know, having this baggage on your shoulders.”

via Imago Tennis : Wimbledon -2025 – ITF – Tennis – Wimbledon – ITF – Iga Swiatek – Pologne GB PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaudx/xPznewsx

“So for sure when Carlos shows that and when he speaks about that, it’s always a good reminder for me and I try to do that as well.” However, it seems she will have to put extra efforts to mirror her ATP counterpart. Why? Simply because “without me working on it, I think my mind would automatically go to just working, working, working.”

Well honestly speaking, Swiatek’s really all about work. Especially at this time of the season. Yes, her Wimbledon triumph was a historic milestone. She finally conquered grass with a double bagel in the final. But the time for celebrations is gone. Now, she has to focus on the next challenge – the US Open.

Iga Swiatek looks to carry Wimbledon form into the US Open and here’s how

Even after setting the Centre Court on fire at the All England Club, Iga Swiatek couldn’t believe that she was a Wimbledon champion. Her track record on the green surface wasn’t good at all. Till last season, her best run was reaching the QF stage – that’s it. But this year, she simply exceeded her own expectations on grass. “I’m just proud of myself because, yeah, who would have expected that?” reported WTA’s website on July 12. “I feel like tennis keeps surprising me, and I keep surprising myself.”

Swiatek, with her unmatched domination in the final that lasted just 57 minutes, became the first woman after 37 years to lift a slam trophy with a score line of 6-0, 6-0. Back in 1988, former legend Steffi Graf was the last WTA icon to achieve this feat. The German beat Natasha Zvereva in the French Open final with a double bagel.

Moving ahead, Swiatek’s only objective will be to extend her winning streak. Two weeks after her grass major victory, she will now step back on the court. The Pole will shift to the American hard court. For next month’s US Open, she will prepare by competing at the upcoming WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Before going to the Flushing Meadows, the former World No.1 will try to win the National Bank Open title. The key is to keep the momentum going. Then there’s the Cincinnati Open just days before 2025’s last slam. Do you think the 2022 US Open winner will mirror her grass form on the hard court in New York eventually? Let us know in the comments below.