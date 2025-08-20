Iga Swiatek Caught in Awkward On-Court Moment at US Open After Securing Jessica Pegula Challenge

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud were pretty convincing in their stance at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles. However, things weren’t all too smooth for the duo. Swiatek was fresh out of the Cincinnati Open, and Ruud was kind of concerned. He didn’t mince his words when he said, “I can’t lie. I was a little concerned! We both prepared each other if we were to do well in Cincinnati, that something might happen. We said that early when we planned.” And right after winning the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek swooped in to support Ruud… All within 24 hours! It was clear that Swiatek and Ruud had a commendable partnership at the event. But after their quarterfinal win, the Polish star was caught off guard as an awkward moment shrouded her partnership with Ruud.

Their synergistic partnership got them a 4-1, 4-2 win over Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe. They later secured their spot at the semifinals with a victory over Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti with a score of 4-1, 4-2. And during the post-match interview on the court, a reporter pointed out that the duo was one of the first pairings that were announced earlier in February. But he wondered who was the first one to contact the other with an invitation to play at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles?

Well, according to Ruud, it was Swiatek. He said, “I think the fact that we played in United Cup and this was announced just a few weeks later, I think, I had in mind that maybe, if Iga wanted to play I’ll be down. And then she actually shot me a text and asked if I wanted to play…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But he was cut short by his partner. Iga Swiatek revolted, “What? No! You texted.” Well, Ruud was still adamant with his take, but there was a hint of uncertainty in his voice. The moment quickly became awkward for the Polish athlete. She claimed, “That’s not possible, because when your agent asked my agent, I think, or you asked me, I had no idea what I’m signing up for. I was like, ‘Yeah, okay. I wanna play with Casper.’ But I didn’t know what the tournament is gonna even look like. So, it must have been you. Come on!”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The to-and-fro managed to extract a bit of laughter from the audience in the galleries. Even the reporter joked about getting the athletes’ phones to cross-check their statements. Thankfully, Ruud decided to change the topic and revealed how grateful he was to be able to play with Iga Swiatek. He revealed that the WTA #2 got to her hotel just 12 hours before the matches. And despite that, she was on the court, making waves with her performance. And all he had to say was, “Thank you so much, Iga.”

via Imago Iga Swiatek French Open Tennis, Day Twelve, Tennis, Roland Garros, Paris, France – 05 Jun 2025 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15337995fp

But do you know what Swiatek had to say about her stance at the US Open Mixed Doubles? Well, she’s really glad for the opportunity. But why exactly does the athlete think it’s a good thing to play the Mixed Doubles right after finishing her Cincinnati Open matches? Let’s find out!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iga Swiatek gets honest regarding her stance at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles

Swiatek’s presence was visibly pleasing for Casper Ruud. After all, if she hadn’t played, he would have missed out on the chance to compete for the $1 million prize pool as well. In a post-game interview, she claimed, “Honestly I think actually it’s kind of nice for the recovery as well to have another task and not let yourself be lazy, but already focus on the next exciting thing. I wouldn’t say I don’t have energy or something like that. Also if I’m used to playing singles, mixed doubles, it is less intense. You don’t need to run that much, so I’m enjoying it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s true that Iga Swiatek doesn’t leave a chance to commend Ruud. Earlier in May, she congratulated Ruud for his victory in the Madrid Open final game. And now, she commended his forearm. As per Swiatek, she’d play the same way as Ruud if she were an ATP contender. But for now, her focus is on the semifinals.

Swiatek and Ruud are all set to battle Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. And if they win, they can go on to compete for the $1 million prize. But what do you think of the partnership between Swiatek and Ruud? Do you think they can with the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles?