Iga Swiatek Gets Honest on Crowd Reception as Defending US Open Champions End Their Title Hopes

Despite the display of an epic synergy on the court in the quarterfinal and the semifinal match at the US Open Mixed Doubles, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud failed to win the $1M prize. In the final match, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defeated them with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 10-6. This was something that spectators were already anticipating. After all, Errani and Vavassori were defending their US Open mixed doubles throne. Needless to say, Swiatek was a bit upset with the result. However, that didn’t stop her from speaking her heart out to the crowd.

The Polish WTA star expressed her gratitude and said, “I want to thank the tournament for the opportunity for us to play when we could. We always focus on singles but now we had the opportunity to play mixed together. I really enjoyed it.” Additionally, it was time for the 20,000+ fans who were present in the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the final game. The #2 WTA contender went on, “Thank you guys for coming and watching. This event is to make you entertained and we did the best job possible. Thanks for staying.”

But things soon became a source of laughter when she addressed the banter she had with Ruud after winning the Mixed Doubles quarterfinals. An awkward moment shrouded the team when during the post-match interview, Ruud said that it was Swiatek who texted him and invited him to form a team for the doubles. But the Polish star wasn’t so sure about it. In her opinion, it was Ruud who sent the first text. Nevertheless, they seemed to have reached an agreement for now.

Swiatek continued, “Thanks Casper for texting me. I guess we agreed on that, who started it. I always had a huge amount of respect for you. You know that. Sharing the court with you has been amazing. I think we really made a good team. Especially without preparation I guess. The Cincinnati tournament went long for me and he was in charge of the tactics. He just told me like 10 minutes before every match. I really loved it. We could play really freely and enjoy the atmosphere.”

We can say that the scheduling issues seemingly messed up the Polish star’s performance. She didn’t really have enough time to recover from the Cincinnati Open and played the Mixed Doubles without proper rest. So, that leads us to one big question.

Well, she was pretty serious about the event. Ruud revealed that Iga Swiatek reached her hotel at 2:30 am, following her win at the Cincinnati Open. She had only 12 hours to rest. And yet, the #2 WTA contender came forth to play alongside Casper Ruud, squashing all of his initial doubts. According to Swiatek, the Mixed Doubles were the rest that she needed.

She explained, “Honestly, I think actually it’s kind of nice for the recovery as well to have another task and not let yourself be lazy, but already focus on the next exciting thing. I wouldn’t say I don’t have energy or something like that. Also, if I’m used to playing singles, mixed doubles, it is less intense. You don’t need to run that much, so I’m enjoying it.”

Now that Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud have lost their battle against the defending US Open champions in the final match, they have shifted their focus to the next big thing. Yes, it’s all about the US Open singles commencing on 24 August 2025. But do you think Swiatek can come close to Aryna Sabalenka in terms of points after the US Open?