Jannik Sinner Pairs With Snubbed Wimbledon Champion as Emma Navarro Quits $1 Million US Open Event

The best thing about time is that it changes. One can say it holds true in the case of WTA doubles star and multi-slam winning icon Katerina Siniakova. Remember how she was skeptical about her entry in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event? When her name wasn’t initially mentioned for the fan week extravaganza, the World No.2 doubles icon simply confessed, “I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if I won’t get it, actually. So yeah, I just keep it like this.” Just when it looked like the specialist would miss out on the action, her fortunes have changed and how.

Siniakova’s entry was just confirmed for the mixed doubles campaign in New York. And guess who she’s going to team up with? ATP World No.1 and four-time slam champion Jannik Sinner. The latter was initially set to compete alongside American WTA star Emma Navarro. However, Navarro pulled out at the last minute. The update was shocking as Sinner was left with no partner. Right before the commencement of the event, however, he has now paired up with Katerina Siniakova.

Speaking of their maiden encounter, Sinner and Siniakova will begin their mixed doubles journey in New York against a strong team featuring Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic. The contest will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Sinner will likely receive a big boost having Siniakova by his side. Simply because she’s an actual doubles specialist. In fact, she’s currently riding high on her mixed doubles title win at Wimbledon last month. After lifting 10 slams in women’s doubles, it was her maiden triumph in mixed doubles category.

While Siniakova’s entry is good to see, it’s quite interesting how circumstances have changed abruptly for Sinner in just a few days. Last month during the Wimbledon, he was very excited to play alongside Navarro. “I’m very happy to play with Emma. I told her already to not get pissed at me with my very good volleys. In doubles, I struggle.”

The World No.1 even mentioned that he was hoping for the experience to “be fun…I’m going to have a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations to live up to out there.” However, a sudden update last week stunned everyone. But the question remains: why did Navarro withdraw from the mixed doubles campaign?

Here’s why Emma Navarro left Jannik Sinner alone at the US Open

Before the US Open, many players prefer to play an event to get the rhythm going. And the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico, happens to be this golden opportunity for several WTA stars. Emma Navarro chose this opportunity right before her singles campaign in New York.

As it turns out, she decided to pull her name from the mixed doubles to accept a wild card entry at the WTA 500 event in Monterrey. “GREAT SURPRISE! EMMA NAVARRO #11 in the world joins the main draw of the #AbiertoGNPSeguros 2025 🤩🎾 You can’t miss it!”, read the event’s official X post, dated August 15. Other popular names like Ekaterina Alexandrova and Diana Shnaider, and Haddad Maia will also compete in this tournament.

Navarro's decision to drop out of the doubles pairing with Jannik Sinner may have also been inspired by her previous runs in Monterrey. After her maiden appearance in the WTA 500 event in 2020, where she lost in R32, Navarro has improved consistently in recent editions. In 2023, she managed to reach the R16 before eventually making it to the semis last season. She missed out on the final after a loss to Czechia's Linda Noskova. The latter beat her with a score line of 7-6, 7-5. Last year, Navarro also reached the semis at the US Open after besting 2023 winner and compatriot Coco Gauff in the R16 and then Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals.