Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper Branded “Old Married Couple” Amid Cheeky US Open Banter

Who could have imagined that someone like Carlos Alcaraz would get eliminated from the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles? Even though Alcaraz isn’t really known for his doubles game, he has a pretty good relationship with his partner, Emma Raducanu. The netizens even spread a rumor that the two were dating. Ultimately, Raducanu had to shut down the buzz at a presser at the 2025 Wimbledon Open, claiming, “We’re just good friends.” But the highlight went to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. They ended Alcaraz and Raducanu’s pairing in just 50 minutes into the game. Their chemistry was far stronger than their opponents, who were actually friends. But all eyes sparkled when a reporter made a funny comment about Draper and Pegula during the post-game interview.

What was the comment? Well, the reporter claimed that Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper sounded like an “old married couple.“ The kind of synergy they displayed on the court was proof that the two had a strong connection. But can we actually say that the partnership felt like an age-old relationship?

During the post-game interview, the reporter asked the Briton about his seriousness on the court during the Mixed Doubles and what it’d mean to actually win the $1M prize. Needless to say, Draper claimed that it’d mean a lot to him. But when he said, “Obviously it is like a bit of an exhibition format. It’s nice to play with someone,” his partner let out an amused reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pegula stated, “You shouldn’t be saying that, but that’s OK.” The #5 ATP star was baffled. But Pegula cleared the air, saying, “Yeah. It’s not an exhibition. I know what you’re saying.” Yes, Draper’s depiction of the Mixed Doubles being an exhibition event seemed funny to his partner.

AD

Nevertheless, he defended himself and claimed, “I’m hearing that a lot, it’s a bit of an exhibition, a bit of fun, why am I so locked in. It’s a good opportunity to play, do well, get a lot of points in before next week, yeah. Like, I’m enjoying being locked in. I don’t know why it’s a crime to be locked in.” Ultimately, Pegula clarified that it was actually all good. She was only “laughing at the ‘exhibition’ part.”

But the damage was already done!

via Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Jul 1, 2025 Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Jessica Pegula of the United States serves the ball during her match against Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy on day two at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20250701_jla_au2_397

Nevertheless, the duo had utmost respect for each other. And Draper even credited Pegula for their quarterfinal victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jack Draper praises Jessica Pegula for the US Open Mixed Doubles

After defeating Alcaraz and Raducanu, Jack Draper got honest regarding his feelings about his partner. He confessed, “I’ve got a pretty good partner. Honestly, like, what an experience playing out here, with Jessica playing Emma and Carlos, you know. It doesn’t get any better than this. So, it’s just a pleasure to be out here playing against them and playing with such a good player.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On top of that, he was pretty content with his own performance. He was out of action and was suffering from multiple injuries before coming to the 2025 US Open. His arm injury was the reason why he had to pull out of the ATP Masters 1000. Yet, his credits went in favor of Jessica Pegula. The Briton claimed, “It’s all about having a good partner as well. It is. That’s true.”

For now, the duo has to prove their synergy twice more. They are currently set to compete against Iga Swiatek and her partner, Christian Harrison, in the semifinals. And if they win, they can take on the fight for the $1 million prize. But do you think this can spark dating rumors between Draper and Pegula? Do let us know what you think in the comments down below.