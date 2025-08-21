Jessica Pegula’s Actions Inspire Danielle Collins’ Witty Jab at ATP Star Over US Open Slip-Up

Ever since this season’s US Open introduced an unexpected mixed doubles format, many players have found it tough to take it as a competitive experience. Reason? Team sizes got revamped to 16 from 32. Sets per match went from six to just four (except for the final). Not to mention a ‘no advantage’ scoring at deuce and a ten-point tiebreak rather than having a third set. But the biggest change was regarding the teams themselves. Eight pairs were selected based on their combined singles rankings. While the other eight eventually received a wild card ticket. Such a transition would compel anyone to doubt the true competitive spirit of the event. Well, American WTA pro Jessica Pegula‘s partner and British ATP star had this exact dilemma. But his honest take caused him to get a light-hearted jab from Pegula’s compatriot and American tennis star Danielle Collins.

It all happened when Jack Draper and Pegula were interacting with the media after their quarterfinal win. They bested Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev at the US Open mixed doubles event. The pair previously snatched victory in their opening R16 battle as well against Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz. During the press conference, with Pegula by his side, Draper was asked about the chances of lifting the title since they were in the semis after two-straight wins. However, the Brit’s response raised Pegula’s eyebrows. Draper said, “Obviously it is like a bit of an exhibition format. It’s nice to play with someone,” To this, Pegula intervened him saying, “He shouldn’t be saying that, but that’s okay.” Draper was puzzled as he asked her, “What?” Pegula said, “It’s okay.”

The ATP star continued asking, “What did I say? No. No. But like you’re saying to have a bit of a fun with it (the event) and stuff like, I don’t know. I like winning, it’s good to win, right?” Pegula simply nodded, “Yeah” while trying to explain that “it’s not an exhibition.” Still confused, Draper said, “but like, that’s what I am hearing a lot. It’s a bit of an exhibition. It’s a bit of fun. Why am I so locked in? It’s like, it’s a good opportunity to play and do well, and get a lot of points in before next week (singles event)” Realizing he may have made a slip-up, Pegula tried to defend him. “No. It’s fine. No. I was just laughing at that exhibition part.” Hours later, Danielle Collins took a fun jab at Draper. In the comments section, she hilariously told him to, “Just let @jpegula do the talking 😂 love it hahah”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TNT Sports (@tntsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And guess what? Draper had nothing much to say the next time he appeared for a presser. And there was a big reason behind it. Seems like he realized, sooner than later, that the mixed doubles event wasn’t that fun at all. But how come his sentiments change so quickly? Well, what can you say once you lose.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Jessica Pegula’s partner Draper backtracks on his remarks

After Draper and Pegula registered two-straight wins, it seemed like the pair was unstoppable. Until they came across another strong team featuring none other than six-time slam queen Iga Swiatek and Norwegian ATP pro Casper Ruud. The two made a sensational comeback against Draper and Pegula despite losing the first set.

In the decider, Swiatek and Ruud outperformed the Brit and the American in a thrilling tiebreak. With a score line of 3-5, 5-3(8), 10-8(8), the Pole and Ruud entered the summit clash. Following this, one thing was clear. Draper didn’t consider the experience “an exhibition” anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think yesterday there were times where it felt a little bit more that way (like an exhibition) from our opponents, like a little bit more,” he admitted after the loss. “Whereas tonight we were in the changing rooms, you’re seeing Iga and Casper and they’re like fully dialed in. They’re fully dialed in.” reported The New York Post on August 21. He concluded with an honest confession. “The people who come to watch the mixed event and fill up the crowd, they want to see really good tennis. Yeah, it ain’t an exhibition.”

On the other hand, though the new mixed doubles innovation brought more energy and a buzz to Flushing Meadows, many spectators and mixed double specialists weren’t impressed with the new format. Hence, with the revamp in structure, many perceived it as an exhibition match.