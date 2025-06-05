Lorenzo Musetti’s Ball Incident to Chris Evert’s Backlash: Top 5 French Open Quarter Finals Controversies

What a stunning French Open 2025 week it’s been! Especially when it comes to unexpected outcomes and heated moments that have caught the attention of fans while sparking a huge buzz. A 22-year-old, 361-ranked Lois Boisson is pulling off two major upsets in back-to-back matches. No one saw it coming. She ousted World No.3 Jessica Pegula and then 18-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva. And if that wasn’t enough, Alexander Bublik managed to edge out Brit sensation Jack Draper to enter the last eight. But talking about the quarterfinals phase specifically, it’s offered a lot to sports lovers. In case you missed out on the key highlights, there’s no need to worry. Here is a recap of the top five shocking moments and controversies witnessed at the Roland Garros across the WTA and ATP encounters.

Zverev in awe of Novak Djokovic’s form at the French Open 2025

On Wednesday, 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic continued his winning momentum. In the quarterfinal battle against Alexander Zverev, the Serbian showed a masterclass of tactics and brilliance, hitting 36 drop shots in a 3-hour-17-minute marathon encounter. His on-court presence made Zverev helpless as he committed 44 unforced errors while failing to find a way to earn points. Eventually, he lost the match as the 38-year-old tennis GOAT, and active member of ‘Big Three’ proved yet again that he’s still got the fire in him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With a score line of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, Djokovic entered his 51st overall Grand Slam semifinal. It’s also his 13th semifinal appearance at the French Open. After facing a heartbreaking defeat against the Serbian, Zverev confessed that the level of tennis that Djokovic showed, despite being 38, is remarkable and underrated at the same time. In a post-match conference, dated June 4, he said, “Yeah I think at the moment he’s a bit underrated, to be honest. Funny that you say that.”

via Imago Image Credits: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Continuing further, the German added, “I think a lot of people count him out already. This year he’s had a win over Alcaraz at the Australian Open and a win over me at the French Open. Forget the age, I think for any player those are pretty good results.” He underlined that Djokovic’s “still beating the best of the best. I think everyone needs to respect that.”

Chris Evert faces huge backlash during Coco Gauff v Madison Keys QF clash

During the intense quarterfinal face-off between compatriots Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, an off-court instance generated more buzz than the match itself. Why? Well, former American icon and commentator Chris Evert came under fire for speaking. To be precise, a lot of fans found her annoying due to constantly chattering, even during points.

Citing a few examples, one fan wrote on social media that “Chris Evert is the most unbearable commentator, the dull boring tone & that god awful accent🥴🥴” While another individual commented, “Please help with a stream where I don’t need to listen to Evert. I’m done.” It wasn’t the first instance, though, that Evert faced a heavy backlash. Back in 2023, during the match up between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals, she was called out for her alleged bias toward the five-time slam champion Swiatek. Back then, fans believed that she was talking more about the Pole than Pegula while also rooting for the former World No.1.

15,000 fans boo teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open 2025

The biggest shock of this event has to be Lois Boisson emerging as the most dangerous wildcard in French Open history. Why so? Well, the 22-year-old has made it to her maiden Grand Slam semifinal. It’s her debut in a major event and also at the Roland Garros. But it looks like the 361-ranked French sensation doesn’t care about who’s she facing on the clay. After ousting World No.3 and American star Jessica Pegula in the fourth round, she dominated Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

For Andreeva, it was a very-very tough battle. Not just because Boisson was playing on the highest level, but the home crowd was also backing the Frenchwoman. Surrounded by 15,000 fans, Andreeva ended up getting booed after Boisson stopped play midway. Reason? She thought the World No.6’s shot was out. However, Andreeva disagreed while trying to convince the umpire. According to her, the ball touched the line, but the clay went off the line. But the umpire eventually ruled the decision in favor of Boisson. The next thing that happened was constant booing by the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier at this French Open 2025.

Lorenzo Musetti escapes disqualification despite kicking a ball at line judge

The quarterfinal encounter between American pro Frances Tiafoe and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti was marred by a controversial moment. Musetti took the first set easily, but in the second he struggled a lot. Tiafoe gave him no chance and was dominating. When the score was 5-3 in favor of the American, the Italian couldn’t reign in his frustration. So what did he do?

Musetti ended up kicking a ball toward the back wall of the court, only for it to accidentally hit a female line judge in the chest. The Italian immediately reached out to her and apologized. To everyone’s surprise, he wasn’t defaulted for this act. Instead, he received only a warning. Generally, abusing the ball this way can result in immediate disqualification, but Musetti somehow escaped it. Not just that, he also ended up winning the match, with a score line of 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. With that, he confirmed his maiden French Open 2025 semifinal spot.

In a press conference, he later said, “It was right to have a warning, but I think the umpire saw that there was no intention about that, and that’s why probably just, you know, let me continue my game.” The Italian confessed that he “was a little bit, honestly, scared, because I really didn’t want to harm nobody, of course. So, I immediately went to the line umpire, and I of course said, Sorry, I apologize to everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lorenzo Musetti refuses to answer “disrespectful” Carlos Alcaraz question

In the same press conference, Lorenzo Musetti was pitched questions regarding his possible opponents in the semifinal. One reporter tried to probe about how he would prepare against Carlos Alcaraz going into the semis. That time, Alcaraz was yet to play his quarterfinal encounter against America’s Tommy Paul. Hence, Musetti found this question to be “disrespectful”. Why?

The Italian replied, “Already? Already?” while expanding on his disappointment. He continued, “Honestly, I found it really disrespectful for Tommy (Paul), for the ones who they play, to have a question already about the semi-finals.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He simply said, “There is a match to play and honestly, I don’t want to answer this question.” While he refused to predict that Alcaraz was the one he would face, the possibility turned into reality. Later in the quarterfinal, the 22-year-old Spaniard completely demolished Paul with a brutal score line of 6-0, 6-1, 6-4. The four-time slam winner is now in his third-straight semifinal with this French Open 2025. And yes, he’s the one Musetti will go up against.

It will be interesting to see if the defending champion, Alcaraz, can continue his winning streak to enter his second-straight final on the Parisian clay. What are your thoughts on the former World No.1’s prospects? Let us know in the comments below.