Martina Navratilova Snub Sparks Fiery Uproar Amid Bold Andy Murray Tribute at Wimbledon

Wimbledon has long been the stage where legends are born, fall, and rise again: just look at Roger Federer, who ruled the grass and now returns to the Royal Box to roaring applause, or Novak Djokovic, still chasing glory. On the WTA side, Serena and Venus Williams carved their names into SW19 history with power and poise. But this year, as buzz builds around Andy Murray’s special 2027 tribute, fans are left shaken. In the wave of celebration, one towering name seems to be fading from the spotlight: Martina Navratilova. Her unmatched legacy at the All England Club is being overlooked, and fans aren’t keeping mum. Curious, what’s sparked the outcry? You’re not alone.

The news hit SW19 like a tidal wave, as Sir Andy Murray is officially set to be immortalized with a statue at Wimbledon to celebrate his remarkable legacy as a 2-time men’s singles champion. The ‘All England Club’ revealed plans to unveil the tribute in 2027, marking the 150th anniversary of the prestigious Championships.

Murray, who claimed SW19 titles in 2013 and 2016, and earned Olympic gold at the same venue in 2012, will be working closely with designers to shape the statue himself. This long-awaited honor finally arrives, a promise made by former Wimbledon CEO Richard Lewis in 2019 to erect a statue once Murray retired.

Debbie Jevans, currently chair of the All England Club, confirmed the project is moving forward. Speaking on the “Ainslie + Ainslie Performance People” podcast, she shared, “We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here (Wimbledon) and we’re working closely with him and his team. The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first Championship, which was 1877.”

She added that Murray’s input is essential, reflecting the respect the All England Club holds for the British icon. “We had a great celebration for Andy when he played his last (Wimbledon) match, which was on Centre Court.”

The statue announcement has received widespread support, with icons like John McEnroe and Billie Jean King backing the move. Many believe a statue is a fitting tribute to Murray’s incredible contribution to British tennis and the sport at large. Indeed, the only other British male champion so honored is Fred Perry, whose bronze statue was dedicated in 1984 to mark the 50th anniversary of his first singles title.

Murray himself responded with pride and humility. “I would expect that with Wimbledon and their attention to detail that it will be great. I’m very proud, there’s not many statues around the grounds there, and I always remember seeing the Fred Perry statue when I’ve walked around the grounds and gone to train and practise there over the years. It will be very special.” It’s a legacy moment for the man who helped redefine British professional tennis for a new era.

But as the internet exploded with praise, another side of the tennis world gasped in frustration as well. Fans took to social media in uproar, heartbroken that Wimbledon had once again overlooked one of its true queens of the Grass court: Martina Navratilova.

Fans upset as Wimbledon overlooks Martina Navratilova’s legacy

The moment the news broke on X, courtesy of “Olly Tennis,” announcing “🇬🇧 A statue of Andy Murray is due to be unveiled at Wimbledon in 2027 👏”, the internet lit up, not just with celebration, but with an avalanche of emotions. Tennis fans around the globe were quick to express admiration for Andy’s well-earned tribute. But amid the cheers, a different kind of chorus emerged, one filled with heartbreak, frustration, and raw disbelief. Why? Because Martina Navratilova, the undeniable “Queen of Wimbledon”, was nowhere in the conversation.

One passionate fan didn’t hold back, writing, “No mention of Martina? She deserves it more than anyone else. She has won 20 Wimbledon titles (9 W.S, 7 W.D, 4 M.D). 6 consecutive W.S titles, 4 consecutive W.D titles, oldest to win a G.S – 46 years old (2003 M.D Wimby). Nothing against Andy, I’m glad he’s ’bout to get one.” The sentiment was echoed again and again. While the British crowd rallies around Andy, many fans believe the true guardian of Wimbledon’s legacy is being forgotten.

Let’s rewind the history books. Navratilova’s domination at Wimbledon is nothing short of legendary. She claimed her 1st title in 1978 and 1979, and after a brief lull, returned to rule the grass like no other. From 1982 to 1987, she strung together 6 consecutive titles. Even when Steffi Graf ended her reign in ’88 and ’89, Martina responded in true champion style, securing her 9th and final singles Wimbledon title in 1990. With a staggering 120–14 record at ‘The Championships’, no one has touched her 9-title mark since.

But that’s not the end of her Wimbledon love affair. Navratilova also owns 6 women’s doubles titles and four in mixed doubles. Incredibly, at age 46, she captured her final GS title in the 2003 mixed doubles event. That victory didn’t just add another trophy to her cabinet; it solidified her as the oldest GS champion in the Open Era and a timeless force on grass.

via Imago NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 9 : Martina Navratilova attends day 12 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Still, as the tennis world discusses statues of the legendary Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and now Andy Murray, many fans feel the silence around Navratilova speaks volumes. One user wrote, “It is really sad to see quotes mentioning names like Sampras and Federer for statues, but not a single mention of the real greatest Wimbledon champion — Martina Navratilova. 🥲🙏🏻”

Let’s look at the stats then! Federer matched Sampras’ 7 titles and added an 8th in 2017 during his late-career renaissance. Sampras, dominant from 1993 to 2000, collected 7 titles in eight years. Impressive, yes, but neither could touch Martina’s nine singles titles or her breathtaking 32 grass-court titles overall. With a career grass-court win percentage of 88.72%, she also holds the record for the most match wins on the surface as well: 307.

The frustration is understandable. Another fan bluntly asked, “Is Martina getting one too? 🤔 All good with Murray, after all he is British, but I wonder if at some point anyone will actually give Martina her flowers. BTW it doesn’t have to be Wimbledon, but she has the record there.”

And yet another voiced what many were feeling as well: “Not that I say he shouldn’t get a statue, but I believe the one person that truly deserves a statue at @Wimbledon is @Martina she is a legend on grass 🎾.” Perhaps the most powerful statement came from a fiery supporter: “Until Martina Navratilova gets a statue, no one should.”

So, with fans calling out the oversight loud and clear, the question now shifts back to SW19. Honoring Murray is a beautiful gesture. But can a place so steeped in tradition afford to ignore the greatest champion to ever grace its lawns?