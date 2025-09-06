Meet Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Sister Malika: Career, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

Felix Auger-Aliassime impressed us all by securing a phenomenal win against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open. Now, he’s fighting Jannik Sinner in the semifinal match to try and secure a spot in the final against Carlos Alcaraz. But as he lost the first set and secured the second, the camera captured a face that cheered pretty hard for him in the stands. And by the looks of it, it seemed like she was his sister, Malika Auger-Aliassime.

But who exactly is Malika Auger-Aliassime? Let’s find out all there is to know about her.

Who is Felix Auger-Aliassime’s sister, Malika Auger-Aliassime? All you need to know

Malika was born in Montreal, Canada, on December 28, 1998, to Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger. She’s two years older than Felix Auger-Aliassime. Hailing from a family invested in tennis, you might wonder if Malika is also a tennis player.

Is she also a professional tennis player? All about Malika Auger-Aliassime’s career

Just like her brother, Malika Auger-Aliassime is also a tennis player. She began her journey in the sport back when she was only six years old. Malika was a member of the Academie de Tennis Herisset-Bordeleau in Quebec City. And her coach? It was none other than her father, Sam Aliassime.

According to the NCSA College Recruiting, Malika stated, “I always wanted to play in the WTA, and I hope to pursue this dream at college. Tennis’s not only my passion, it’s my life and I’m ready to give everything to succeed.” She revealed that she had to stop playing tennis for one year, but that ended up making her stronger. Right now, it seems like she’s trying her best to get back in the court.

The 26-year-old continued, “I appreciate now every single minute on court, and I know that everything is possible if you believe in yourself.”

But if we take a look at their performance in professional tennis, it’s pretty clear that Felix outshines his sister. She began her run in 2014 at the U18 ITF World Ranking Event in Burlington, but lost the first match. 2015 was a different story, though.

She secured her spot in the semifinal matches at the Canadian World Ranking Event and the J60 Edmonton. But faced a defeat at the end. In 2016, she lost the opening matches at J100 Bulrington and J100 San Jose. But she did proceed till the quarterfinals at the Jalisco Junior Cup and J60 Queretaro. Her singles career record is 0-4, and in doubles, it’s 0-3.

Malika has remained inactive ever since then (2016), or at least, there is no official update about her appearnaces.

But what about Felix Auger-Aliassime’s sister’s roots? Are they actually the same as that of the ATP number 27?

What is her ethnicity? All to know about her background, upbringing, and more

Malika was brought up in L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec City, along with her brother. So, yes, her ethnicity is the same as her brother’s. While both of them fought under the Canadian red and white, their roots emerged from Togo (father) and French-Canadian (mother).

But unlike Felix, who now lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Malika still stays in Montreal, sitting close to her Quebecois heritage.

And her net worth?

How much is Malika Auger-Aliassime’s Net Worth in 2025? Decoding the numbers through her contract, wins, endorsements, and more

Till now, Malika Auger-Aliassime has earned a total prize money of $1,561 only. But her net worth is not known to the public. In case the Canadian lady decides to get back into the competitive court, we can certainly expect a rise in her net worth and total prize money.

Do let us know what you think of Felix Auger-Aliassime's sister.