Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka Ready to Set the Stage on Fire in an Unexpected Confrontation

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka are set to face off in a high-stakes Battle of the Sexes match in Hong Kong this January, but the tension flared long before the first serve. What started as a fun, modern tribute to the iconic Billie Jean King vs. Bobby Riggs showdown quickly took a sharp turn. On a podcast with Alexander Bublik, Kyrgios didn’t hold back; he smirked, laughed, and dismissed Sabalenka’s chances entirely.

“It’s funny that she actually thinks she can win,” he said. His message was clear: this wasn’t a serious contest. It was a foregone conclusion. Kyrgios added, “I won’t need to play at 100%. A few serves and drop shots will do the job. I think I’ll win 6-2.” What was meant to be a lighthearted exhibition has now turned into a statement—and maybe even a fight.

Scheduled for January 2026 in Hong Kong, the match was supposed to celebrate tennis, pitting Kyrgios, the sport’s unpredictable showman, against Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning world No. 1 and a powerhouse on the WTA Tour. But during that podcast, the vibe shifted. Kyrgios’s casual dismissal of Sabalenka’s skills sparked immediate backlash.

Fans took to social media, calling his comments arrogant, sexist, and tone-deaf. While some defended him as just “being Nick,” most weren’t laughing this time.

This is no longer just tennis; it’s pride, ego, and proof. Kyrgios wanted attention; now he’s got pressure. If he loses, he’s the punchline. If he barely wins, same story. For Aryna Sabalenka, it’s a shot at silencing doubt on her terms. One misstep, and someone becomes a meme. The other walks away with a message. Trash talk made this a fight. Only one can own the ending. Before we get there, let’s rewind, who were the best pairings in Battle of the Sexes history?

The bold history of Nick Kyrgios vs. Aryna Sabalenka’s Battle of the Sexes… When Tennis crossed the line

The 1973 showdown between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs wasn’t just tennis; it was theater. King entered the Astrodome, carried in a Cleopatra-style manner, while Riggs rolled in with showgirls. More than 30,000 attended in person, and an estimated 90 million watched worldwide when 29-year-old Billie Jean King beat 55-year-old Bobby Riggs 6–4, 6–3, 6–3.

Then came 1992. Jimmy Connors, 40, took on Martina Navratilova, 35, under tweaked rules. He got one serve per point; she got the doubles alleys. It was still war. Connors won 7–5, 6–2. He later claimed he bet a million dollars on himself, with odds of losing no more than eight games. Vintage Connors.

via Imago Apr 01, 2009 – London, England, United Kingdom – OWEN DAVIDSON (born 4 October 1943 in Melbourne) was a professional tennis player of the 1960s and 1970s. Partnering Billie Jean King, he managed to win eight grand slam mixed doubles titles.

The Williams sisters faced Karsten Braasch in 1998. He was ranked 203, chain-smoked, and drank shandies before the match. Serena lost 6–1. Venus, 6–2. Braasch called it fun but added, “500 and up? No chance.”

in 1985, Riggs teamed with Vitas Gerulaitis for a best-of-five exhibition against Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver—Navratilova and Shriver routed Riggs and Gerulaitis 6–2, 6–3. Contemporary press described it as a novelty event with a decisive women’s win. It wasn’t close.

There were more: Virginia Wade lost to Borg; Evonne Goolagong beat Ilie Nastase in 1975. In 1933, Helen Wills beat Phil Neer. In 1939, Alice Marble defeated Ireland’s Cyril Kemp. And in 2021, Iga Świątek edged Hubert Hurkacz in a fun tiebreak, 7–4.

Johanna Konta beat Pat Cash 6–3 in 2017. Noah beat Henin in a light match. Even Novak Djokovic played Li Na—she won a mini-set. In 2023, Mirra Andreeva (16) lost an exhibition to a male opponent in a France event but still received the women’s trophy. Real or symbolic? Didn’t matter.

Some matches were gimmicks. Others? Genuine showdowns. But each one said something. About sport. About ego. About perception. King’s win stood above all. She fought a culture war and won. The rest? Flickers. Entertaining, sometimes absurd, but all adding to the mythos.

There’s talk of more matches beyond Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios’; maybe Swiatek vs. Alcaraz one day? Who knows? What’s clear is this: whenever a racket crosses gender lines, it’s never just about tennis. It’s about legacy. Pride. And a whole lot of nerves.