Tensions Rise as Jessica Pegula Halts Match Over Controversial Call at US Open

The crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening was in for a cliffhanger battle, and it seems like they got one during the mixed doubles semifinal encounter. It was played between the teams featuring six-time slam queen Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, and American WTA star Jessica Pegula, alongside her partner, Jack Draper. While the match turned out to be a close affair, there came a controversial moment at the very beginning, where Pegula seemed annoyed. So much so that she decided to halt the play.

During the first set itself, Pegula opted to stop playing. But why? Well, she was not happy about the call made by the chair umpire regarding one of Swiatek’s shots. Pegula/Draper were having a break point at 3-3 (40-30), when the 31-year-old challenged a call over double bounce. According to her, it seemed her opponent, Swiatek, hit the ball after it had bounced twice already. The clip went viral on social media within minutes.

It appears Pegula was taking the mixed doubles encounter a lot more seriously. Fortunately, the matter was resolved quickly, and the match resumed. The first set went to Pegula and Draper as they snatched it with a score line of 5-3. However, the rival team wasn’t ready to give up easily. Swiatek and Rudd leveled the fight with a thrilling tiebreak win in the second set. So, who entered the summit clash of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event?

Well, it was none other than Swiatek and Rudd’s dominating pair. After making a strong comeback in the second set, the two kept the momentum going in the deciding set as well. It was the first time this week that any mixed doubles match went into the third set.

Speaking of the ultimate result, Swiatek and Ruud held their nerves and managed to beat Pegula and Draper in an intense tiebreak battle. The Pole and the Norwegian ATP pro made it to the summit clash with a final score line of 3-5, 5-3 [10-8]. Undoubtedly, Swiatek was extremely happy to have come back from the brink of defeat. “I will remember this forever,” she said after hitting the match-winning volley over the net.

In case the six-time slam winner ends up capturing the mixed doubles trophy, it will be her second-straight title win this week after emerging as the Cincinnati queen a few days ago.

So what’s the equation right now? Well, the first finalists are waiting before stepping on the court again in several hours to fight for the trophy and lucrative prize money.

$1 million on the line as Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud await the second finalist team after besting Jessica Pegula-Jack Draper

With their scintillating win over Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud have secured a spot in their maiden US Open mixed doubles final together. Currently, the second semifinal between Danielle Collins-Christian Harrison and defending champions Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori is underway. Errani and Vavassori easily snatched the first set.

The second finalists will battle it out against Swiatek and Ruud later in the night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Compared to last year’s edition, the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event is quite special, especially when it comes to the prize money. Previous season, the winning team took home $200,000.

However, the amount has increased by 400 percent this time. The last team standing will eventually pocket a massive $1 million in prize money alongside the coveted trophy. But the question remains: which pair will have the last laugh? Have you got any predictions already? Don’t forget to share your picks in the comments below.