US Open Recap: Chris Evert in Tears, Gauff’s Loss Explained, McEnroe’s Love Confession, & More

If the first week of the US Open this season witnessed Daniil Medvedev‘s aggression (smashing his racket left, right, and center after the loss to Bonzi) and a heated exchange between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko, the second week is turning out to be an emotional rollercoaster – not just for players, but also for the experts sitting in the commentator’s box. From Coco Gauff missing out on recreating the magic from her 2023 triumph to WTA icon Chris Evert breaking down in tears, here’s a look at what’s transpired so far this week at Flushing Meadows.

Chris Evert gets emotional on live TV and here’s why

The 18-time slam winner and former tennis icon couldn’t help but show her emotions after receiving a touching tribute from ESPN. The channel recently celebrated 50 years of her first US Open title win. Back in 1975, Chris Evert defeated Australia’s Evonne Goolagong with a score line of 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to capture her maiden trophy in New York.

ESPN showed Evert a specially-made video featuring her memorable win in Queens. WTA and ATP icons like Billie Jean King and Patrick McEnroe were seen paying homage to her. Eventually, the 70-year-old failed to resist her tears. “I feel like Coco Gauff right now,” she said while referring to the 21-year-old American star who was seen crying after earning a hard-fought second round win over Donna Vekic few days back. Trying to control her emotions, Evert added, “I’m sorry.”

Chris Evert breaks silence on commentary controversy

In yet another update, Chris Evert found herself in the middle of an unwanted situation. However, it was more of a confusion to say the least. During Taylor Townsend’s fourth round encounter against Barbora Krejcikova, one fan noticed that a certain commentator was repeatedly praising Townsend and was showing biasness for the American players. Despite the fact that she lost the match and her Czechian opponent played far better.

The fan assumed that the commentator in question was Evert. As a result, they tagged the former WTA pro on X while expressing disappointment. “Chris, I loved watching you but the way you’re commenting about the CZE girl is just evil. We know your bias is with Townsend, but try to mask it would you.”

However, Evert came to her own defense while clearing out the doubts. Turns out, she wasn’t commentating at all during Townsend-Krejcikova’s encounter. “I AM NOT COMMENTATING THAT MATCH!!!!!!!!”, she simply wrote while issuing the clarity.

The main reason behind Coco Gauff’s US Open exit

On Monday afternoon, four-time slam queen Naomi Osaka conquered World No.3 and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff, who won the French Open back in June, was looking to make a comeback after her first round exit at Wimbledon nearly two months ago. However, the 21-year-old failed to end her season with a second slam title in New York. During the fourth round, Osaka bested her in straight sets with a score line of 6-3, 6-2 in just 1 hour and 4 minutes.

Later, former ATP icon Tim Henman tried to decode the real reason behind Gauff’s loss to Osaka. According to him, “It has been so hard with the serve and those frailties on the forehand side. To be in the centre of the storm that the intense spotlight of playing in your home Grand Slam with those struggles going on, it must be so exhausting and today she came up against a world-class player, who is a Grand Slam champion, Osaka was able to take advantage of that.”

John McEnroe makes an honest Chris Evert confession

Do you know that 7-time slam king and former ATP icon John McEnroe had a secret crush on compatriot and WTA legend Chris Evert? Well, neither did Evert herself. But at the ongoing US Open, McEnroe finally spilled the beans, making his honest confession. As the two were performing their commentating duties on live TV, McEnroe told her, “like millions of other young boys, I wanted to marry you, okay. I admit it,” Evert reacted by saying, “Now you tell me!”

Evert got engaged to former ATP pro Jimmy Connors back in 1974. Referring to that moment, McEnroe playfully confessed, “I hated that! I said if I ever play that guy (Connors), I’m gonna beat his a–. Chrissie, I love you, congrats. Glad I can call you a friend.” But who knows had McEnroe made his confession fifty years back, maybe things could have been different.

Venus wants sister Serena Williams to “show up”

While her singles and mixed doubles campaigns in her comeback at the US Open may have ended already, Venus Williams is still fighting it out on the court. In the women’s doubles category, the 45-year-old is impressing alongside her partner, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. The pair beat Zhang Shuai and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round (6-3, 6-4) to advance into the quarterfinal stage. After 2017’s Wimbledon, it’s the first time the 7-time major winner has made it to the R8 of a slam.

While the victory felt sweet, Venus couldn’t help but remember her younger sibling – Serena Williams. It seems she wants her sister around to cheer her up from the stands at the Flushing Meadows. Expressing her longing for the 43-year-old former WTA icon, Venus said, “She’s (Serena Williams) given us advice, and we just need her in the box. So, my message is, Serena, you need to show up.”

Together, the two sisters never lost in doubles at the majors. They won 14 slams while playing doubles. Maybe that’s one reason why Venus is missing her.

To stay up-to-date with all the action from the Flushing Meadows, don’t forget to follow our live US Open blog.