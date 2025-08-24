US Open 2025 Dress Code: What Can You Wear to the Stadiums?

Fashion has long been a centerpiece of the tennis world, and as Italian tennis player Lea Pericoli once said, “I became famous because of my clothes, not my playing.” In this sport, style isn’t just about the players; it extends to the spectators, too. Attend any major tennis event, and you’ll feel the aura of class and old-money elegance. It’s not a rule written in law, but one etched in mindset, and the US Open is no exception.

One of America’s biggest sporting events is all set to commence this week, and with the athletes ready, tens of thousands of fans are figuring out what they will wear to the event. If you are one of them, worry not, we are about to discuss everything in today’s montage. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

US Open 2025 dress code for players

When it comes to players, comfort and flexibility are non-negotiable. Expect them to sport gear that’s not just stretchable but engineered to keep them cool and agile under the blazing New York sun. Unlike Wimbledon’s iconic all-white rule, the U.S. Open embraces individuality. Here, players are free to bring their personality onto the court, whether it’s bold prints, neon hues, or sleek modern fits. The only condition? Keep it classy and appropriate. It’s not just a match; it’s a runway where performance meets style.

Nike, Lacoste, and New Balance are some of the high-profile companies that design attire for athletes, ensuring fashion does not go unnoticed. In addition, big names such as Miu Miu are also collaborating with athletes to make their outfits more fashionable. Players usually opt for moisture-wicking shirts, shorts, and proper tennis shoes. Outfits should not display offensive graphics or political messages. Well, now that we know what the players are wearing, let’s have a look at what the fans can wear.

Do fans have a dress code at the US Open?

To put it simply, fans don’t have an official dress code to attend the U.S. Open. However, there’s an unspoken rule in the tennis world that spectators have followed for years. What’s that, you ask? It’s class! For years, we’ve seen fans embrace elegance. Most spectators tend to opt for a chic blend of sport, polished looks, classic, and old-money look. With tenniscore becoming a major fashion trend since the pandemic era, fans are now taking style more seriously than ever.

Blazers, button-downs, and stylish old-money dresses are the go-to options for fans attending the sport. Polished sundresses, midi skirts, and wide-leg trousers might be one of the best wardrobes for Tennis events. If we were to give our take, it would be better to pack smart and include accessories such as sunglasses, hats, and even sunscreen, considering that matches can sometimes go on until night.

Outfit tips for a perfect US Open experience

So, now that you know what the players are going to wear and what you can wear, are you still confused about which outfits can make you stand out the most? Well, last year, Kendall Jenner stunned in a sharp white shirtdress, while Simone Biles kept it cool with geometric shades. Got any ideas? The formula is simple, it’s comfort with class. Breezy tunics, sleek sandals, or a varsity knit paired with a skirt, one can choose many options.

via Imago The United States flay is unfurled at center court in ceremonies before Roger Federer of Switzerland faced Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Men s Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 13, 2015. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20150913810 RAYxSTUBBLEBINE

Still confused? Don’t worry! Here’s a list of outfits you can wear to stay comfortable, camera-ready, and stylish.

Linen Mini Shorts With a Striped Long-Sleeve

White Tennis Mini With Boat Loafers

Blue Jeans With a White Tennis Sneaker

Pleated Midi Skirt With a Polo Tee

Tailored Blazer Over a Slip Dress and Low Heels

High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers With a Silk Camisole

Athleisure Set (Cropped Hoodie + Leggings) With Chunky Sneakers

Well, there are countless combinations you can wear to the U.S. Open, but we’re just giving you a glimpse of what can help you shine. Or perhaps you have other plans to become a fashion statement of your own and change the game?