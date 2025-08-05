US Open’s Controversial Change After 144 Years Sparks Insider’s Unfiltered Take: “Too Stuffy”

Tennis has always had its fair share of drama, passion, and… ‘love’. But this year, the US Open is taking that last part literally. Forget love-15 or love-40—how about love at first sight? In a bold twist that no one saw coming, the US Open is serving more than aces during Fan Week. Say hello to Game, Set, Matchmaker—a brand new reality dating series blending heart-pounding rallies with heart-fluttering romance. Think The Bachelorette, but with a tennis twist, aiming to engage fans beyond forehands and finals.

And really, could the timing be any better? In a season filled with whisperings of off-court chemistry between ATP and WTA stars—hello, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu rumors—this feel-good, flirty detour feels right at home. But now, we have something that will guarantee a romantic storyline at the US Open. Even before the show has officially premiered, an honest verdict is already in, courtesy of a former American pro who shared his unfiltered take. So—is it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down?

While Love Island might be the current social media sensation, keeping millions glued to their screens, tennis fans are now getting their very own Bachelorette-style experience. Just days ago, the US Open unveiled a “bold new YouTube series that follows one tennis-savvy bachelorette, ‘the Champion,’ on her quest to find love, one match at a time.” The series will consist of eight episodes, all filmed during US Open Fan Week.

During the August 5 episode of the Nothing Major podcast, former ATP pros Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson discussed the launch of this new series. Querrey wanted to know Johnson’s take on the initiative and asked whether he would be tuning in. His response? “Depends if it’s interesting.” Querrey noted that the US Open has been introducing various new elements lately to attract more viewership by adding an “entertainment factor”—from the revamped mixed doubles format to this new reality show, Game, Set, Matchmaker.

Sharing his candid opinion, Johnson said, “Yeah, I mean ultimately we are entertainers. I mean not us anymore. But like as players you technically are entertainer. You are out there to entertain. Like that’s what you are and that’s like your job, right? It is to entertain the fans, crowd, whoever’s watching you that day, whatever it be.”

He also expressed interest in the show, adding, “I think it’s good. I think tennis is too stuffy in general without the music going around or noise on the ground, people in the crowd and stuff. I’d like them to, which they’re doing, making a bit more noise and whatnot.”

Johnson believes having the show during Fan Week, when the qualifiers also take place, is a smart move. “The grounds are packed. I mean they had record numbers last year during fan week. So I think it’s going to be something interesting. At least US Open is trying something new to see what happens. And yeah, I’m excited. I’ll tune in and see what shakes out. The first couple are good. I’ll watch the end and see if she finds true love.”

But who exactly is she? No need to scratch your head—we’ve got you covered.

Meet Ilana Sedaka, the “Bachelorette” of the US Open

Ilana Sedaka will take center stage as the leading lady of Game, Set, Matchmaker. Over the course of Fan Week, she’ll try to discover her true love by connecting with seven different male contestants. Sedaka is not just any reality TV hopeful—she’s a gold-medalist figure skater with years of experience dominating the ice. She started skating at age four and has racked up several accolades over the years.

Beyond athletics, she has also appeared on shows like Celebrity Ghost Series and Father’s Day. Now, with the US Open’s unique social experiment premiering on August 24 on YouTube, tennis fans will get an even closer look at Sedaka.

So, what does she think about this whole adventure? She’s clearly excited—and even revealed that she has a personal connection to the tournament. “I’ve been going to the US Open since I was little, and it’s honestly one of the best sporting events in the world—so to be stepping into something this fun, flirty, and personal right in the middle of it is kind of surreal,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on July 31.

Sedaka added, “I’ve actually gone on a few dates at the Open before, but this time, I get to explore real connection with seven amazing guys and actually choose what feels right for me. I’m in a place where I know what I want, and I’m not afraid to take my time and see who’s really showing up.”

While the on-court action will undoubtedly thrill fans, Game, Set, Matchmaker brings an unexpected—and romantic—twist to the US Open experience. Do you think it’ll be a success? Let us know in the comments below.