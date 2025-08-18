Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka’s $1 Million US Open Push Set to Face Grand Slam Finalist Test

The stage is finally set for the mixed doubles action at the US Open during the fan week. After continued anticipation, the 16 competing teams have been confirmed by the tournament, which will fight it out for the $1 million prize money. While there are many star-studded pairs to watch out for (Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, and Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic), home fans must be vouching for 45-year-old comeback queen Venus Williams. The 7-time slam queen even made her intentions clear, few days ago. “The only major final I’ve never played is the mixed doubles final at the US Open. So, it’s kind of a priority for me to play it, because it’s the only thing I’ve never accomplished in tennis,” she said in an interview with Tribuna. It seems she’s all set for the challenge. ATP compatriot and 6’11” heavy server Reilly Opelka will join her in the quest. But who are they going to lock horns with in the initial battle?

The US Open event has officially mentioned the teams’ maiden face-offs for August 19. The action will commence on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Now speaking of Williams and Opelka’s first encounter, they will be up against a formidable pair of 2023 French Open finalist, Karolina Muchova, and Russian ATP star Andrey Rublev. The match will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

For the uninitiated, Williams made her return last month at the Citi Open, where, the 45-year-old registered her first WTA match win since 2023 as she bested compatriot Peyton Stearns in an opening round battle. “This is the best result, to play a good match and win,” said the veteran on her scintillating straight-set victory. Unfortunately, she lost in the next match against Magdalena Frech.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Williams was next seen at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month. Ahead of her campaign there, she was quite excited to make a return to the WTA 1000 tournament. “This event has always been so exciting. The fans travel from all over the US to come here. You can just see them coming. When you’re in the airport, you see them all coming and that part has been very exciting.” Sadly, she failed to extend her run after a first-round loss against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

However, the result didn’t deter her zeal to keep playing professionally. Continuing her comeback journey, she will now make a return at the Flushing Meadows. But it’s not just her doubles campaign that will delight avid fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Venus Williams set to achieve a rare milestone at the 2025 US Open

Venus Williams, who’s a two-time US Open singles champion, recently received a wild card entry into the women’s singles draw. She happens to be among the eight wild-card entrants. Which means she will make her return in this format in New York after two years. Back in 2023, she lost in first round.

Speaking more of her singles campaign at the Flushing Meadows, Williams will accomplish a key milestone when she steps on the court in her opening encounter in a couple of days. At 45, she will become the oldest WTA player to compete in the US Open main draw since Renee Richards, who played in the hard court slam at the age of 47, back in 1981.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Williams may have lost in her last match in Cincinnati, she’s feeling very positive. In fact, her excitement for the US Open is through the roof for another crucial reason. “Coming off of this match, I feel amazing. So that means that in this next period [ahead of the US Open] I won’t have to fix injuries. Now I can work on power and speed instead of trying to just make sure I’m not hurt going into the tournament.”

Her first round opponent is yet to be confirmed since the draws are not out yet. What are your thoughts on the 7-time slam queen’s prospects – in both singles and mixed doubles – in New York? Let us know in the comments below.