Venus Williams Makes Surprise Return as Jannik Sinner’s Unusual Support Ends Tennis Slump

Remember when the world did a double-take as Jannik Sinner traded his racket for rhythm? Well, on June 20, 2025, “Polvere e Gloria” (Dust and Glory) dropped, and just like that, the tennis world stood still. In a soul-stirring surprise, Sinner joined forces with legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, lending his voice to a track that celebrates the raw grit and grace of life. Bocelli, speaking to Tg1, couldn’t hold back: “I was impressed, amazed and admired by his personality. He is a boy full of good will, sacrifice and desire to do, he knows what hard work means.”

“I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag for our country in the rest of the world. I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs. It’s extremely moving,” Sinner shared. The listeners, too, have been moved, and Venus Williams is no exception.

Just moments ago, Venus Williams turned heads once again, not with a racket, but with a flurry of IG stories that set the tennis world buzzing. The seven-time GS champion shared 3 back-to-back images and clips from a practice session, each laced with inspiration and subtle storytelling. In her first story, she’s seen locked in at the net, sharpening her craft as the powerful notes of ‘Polvere e Gloria’ swirl in the background. Jannik Sinner’s voice echoes through the frame: “In our lives there will be many first times. All you need to do is be yourself.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 31: Venus Williams of the United States celebrates victory in her match against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during day one of the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

AD

The 2nd story follows with Venus back on the court, frozen mid-drill beneath a one-word caption: “Working.” But it’s the tags that raise eyebrows, Jannik Sinner, of course, and Andrea Preti, her rumored Italian boyfriend. Sinner’s voice continues: “If you work, you will rise higher, the one who works is the talented one.” The synergy of word, sound, and motion tells a deeper story, one of resurgence, purpose, and quiet resolve.

In the final story, the icon shifts to video, rallying with quiet intensity, captioned simply: “Improving.” Again, Sinner’s voice cuts through the silence: “Improve every day, that’s the most important thing. Talent doesn’t exist; it has to be earned.” It’s not just a song, it’s a mantra. One that the US tennis icon, perhaps, is beginning to internalize as she teases the world with a glimpse of what could be a final act.

Though she hasn’t competed in over a year and declined a wildcard offer to Indian Wells earlier this season, citing a “miscommunication”, Venus doesn’t feel done. Her presence in the Roland Garros broadcast booth reminded everyone that her connection to tennis is still electric. Her last match win came in Cincinnati 2023; her last full season, all the way back in 2019. But a fire this strong doesn’t go quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, Venus considers her next move, Sinner’s bold leap into music continues to ripple across the sport. Praise from fans and fellow players floods in, celebrating a project that’s not only artistic but deeply human. And perhaps, just perhaps, it’s lighting the spark for one final Venus Williams dance at center court.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about Sinner’s latest musical collaboration

Fresh off his commanding win over Arthur Rinderknech at the HSBC Championship, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz found himself facing a curveball in the post-match interview, not about forehands or footwork, but music after Sinner’s musical debut. “Ah, yes!” Alcaraz grinned when asked about Jannik Sinner’s song. “I didn’t hear the complete song, but I saw that he released something.” The moment lit up the room. And when pushed on whether he’d follow suit, the second seed cheekily replied, “Which singer do you want me to sign with?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Jack Draper, Britain’s top seed, also chimed in when the topic of Sinner’s duet with Andrea Bocelli came up. Draper, who shared a hit session with Sinner at Monte Carlo during the Italian’s doping saga, had nothing but respect. “Fair play to him,” Draper said. “He’s obviously done something that’s pretty cool that they both enjoyed. That’s nice, yeah. I’m not sure if I’ll be doing any collaborations with anyone, but each to their own.”

Now, with the tennis world turning its focus toward the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon, the question hangs: Could Sinner’s own words, of rising through hard work and resilience, help him rise from Paris heartbreak to grass court glory?