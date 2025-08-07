Venus Williams Sends Strong Message as $260 Million Cincinnati Open Overhaul Turns Heads

“We are ushering in a new era at the Cincinnati Open, and the complete transformation of our campus will create an unparalleled experience for our fans and players,” said the CEO of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Cincinnati Open, Bob Maron, last year. The ATP/WTA 1000 tournament has witnessed a massive $260 million overhaul in one year, to provide the best-possible tennis experience to fans and players alike. And when it comes to participants, some of the biggest names in the world of tennis are set to step on the court and unleash the fire from their rackets. Seven-time slam queen Venus Williams, who recently returned to the professional circuit, is also among them.

Williams made her comeback last month at the Citi Open after more than a year. In her maiden encounter, she bested compatriot Peyton Stearns. Unfortunately, her campaign was short-lived after a second-round loss to Magdalena Frech. But this week, she is hyped to make an appearance at the Cincinnati Open after a long time.

Speaking during a pre-event press conference, Williams let out her true and honest emotions on her Cincinnati return. “This event has always been so exciting. The fans travel from all over the US to come here. You can just see them coming. When you’re in the airport, you see them all coming and that part has been very exciting. There are very few chances to play in the states now, as an American, so I personally cherish any opportunity to play at home.” Expressing her views on the huge infrastructural transformation, the 45-year-old added, “I haven’t been here in a while, so it was an amazing surprise to see the site redeveloped and also in such a short time.” Reiterating her excitement for the Masters 1000 event, Williams concluded, “I think this is a great representation of what tennis should be, that we should always be progressing forward and super happy to perform here. It’s like tennis paradise.”

This story is developing…