Who Is Stacey Allaster? US Open Tournament Director Retiring After Grand Slam

If there’s been one strong driving force at the US Open in recent years, it has to be none other than Stacey Allaster. Remember how she helped introduce a revolutionary change for women’s singles champions at the American hard court slam two years ago? After 50 years, the female winners received the same-sized replicas as men for their trophies. Back then she said, “Trophies are so iconic to the history of these championships, and we just didn’t feel it was the right thing to move away from that history, but … (we wanted) to be able to award the singles champions the same sizes.” However, now it’s time for her to make a new transition.

For the uninitiated, Stacey Allaster has been the tournament director for the US Open since 2020. But now she’s going to retire from the designation to move to an advisory role. That way, she will get to pursue other endeavors in her day-to-day routine. Announcing the decision last December, she said, “I am excited to close out my career in professional tennis with the USTA.It has been an honor to lead one of the world’s most prestigious sport and entertainment events: a pinnacle point in a career that allowed me the privilege to collaborate with extraordinary athletes, leaders, staff, volunteers, and fans.”

Reflecting on her contributions to the event, she added, “I am proud of the growth and innovation that propelled the US Open to new record level attendance and even more so to have become the first female tournament director of the US Open—an honor that will pave the way for more female leaders in the sport that I love. For now, I am focused and inspired to stage the most successful USO in 2025.”

For her last appearance as the director, she was present for the final between Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday evening at the Arthur Ashe.

