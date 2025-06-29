Wimbledon 2025 Broadcasters, Presenters & Commentators: Who’s Covering the Championships This Year?

Tennis enthusiasts, it’s that time of the year to touch grass once again – literally. The likes of five-time slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, 2025 French Open winner Coco Gauff, World No.1 Jannik Sinner, 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic, and three-time major winner Aryna Sabalenka (among others) will grace Wimbledon for next two weeks while showcasing high-octane tennis action. From June 30 to July 13, fans across the globe will witness the finest names donning the whites. As much as those who will fill the stands, even people from the comfort of their homes will get to enjoy the live action. But the main question is: who’s actually providing the Wimbledon experience in 2025? No need to scratch your heads anymore. We’ve got you covered regarding the key broadcasters, presenters, and the star-studded lineup of commentators.

Who are the official broadcasters of Wimbledon 2025?

The Wimbledon Broadcast Service (WBS) took control of the event as its main broadcast host, back in 2018. It enables multi-camera coverage of the event across all the 18 championship courts in high quality. Now speaking of regions across the globe, the United States will see ESPN taking on the role of the main broadcaster, while the BBC and TNT Sports will helm the coverage for viewers in the European region.

Here’s the full list of broadcasters based on the regions for the 2025 Wimbledon edition:

Country Broadcaster U.S. ESPN, Tennis Channel United Kingdom BBC, TNT Sports Australia Nine Network Australia China Tencent Sports France beIN Sports France Germany Prime Video India Star Sports Italy Sky Sport Japan NHK G Spain MOVISTAR PLUS+

Meet the presenters: The faces of Wimbledon 2025

This year, BBC’s coverage of the Wimbledon will see a star-studded lineup of notable icons as presenters. There will be Isa Guha taking on the presenting duties in the morning. After her, veteran broadcaster Clare Balding will continue to enthrall viewers with the live action. Balding will replace Sue Barker who left the role of presenter back in 2022.

via Imago Image Credits: Wimbledon/Instagram

Apart from Guha and Balding, Qasa Alam will be on presenting duties too, especially in the evening slot. On the other hand, wheelchair tennis action from the All England Club will be covered by Andy Stevenson. But who will be on the mike to narrate the live action and all the crucial moments from the court?

Wimbledon 2025 commentators: The voices of the court bringing the championships to life

When it comes to ESPN (covering the grass major for a third-year-in-a-row), the broadcaster boasts of an exclusive list of tennis veterans and notable figures who will provide the best possible experience, through their expert voices, coming from the court. Former American WTA icons like Coco Vandeweghe, Chris Evert, Pam Shriver, and Mary Joe Fernández be seen as commentators.

Moreover, ex-American ATP legends like Sam Querrey, Brad Gilbert, Patrick McEnroe, Darren Cahill, Jason Goodall, and John McEnroe will be taking the mikes during live matches. They will be working other notable individuals like Jeff Darlington, James Blake, Sam Borden, Kris Budden, Cliff Drysdale, Chris Fowler, Rennae Stubbs, Chris McKendry, and Mike Monaco. Notably, Querrey and Darlington will be new additions to ESNP’s team of commentators.

Now coming onto BBC, it will have Andrew Castle, Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Naomi Cavaday, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes as commentators for the 2025 Wimbledon. Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Paul Hand, Daniela Hantuchova, Dom Inglot, Abigail Johnson and Anne Keothavong are also onboard.

Few more names heading the commentary roles include Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Candy Reid, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South, Andy Stevenson and Todd Woodbridge. For the wheelchair tennis action at the All England Club, Jayant Mistry, Louise Hunt, and Katie O’Brien will offer their expert voices.

Thanks to 39 broadcast agreements, the Wimbledon experience will be transmitted to more than 220 territories across the globe. The on-court action kicks off at 1:00 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET). What are your expectations for the grass court major this season? And who’s your favorite player to watch out for? Let us know in the comments below.